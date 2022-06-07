Wolf Home Products Expands Neutral Color Palette in Popular Cabinet Line

Grey is the new black when it comes to home décor

YORK, Pa., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Home Products, one of the largest suppliers of kitchen cabinets in the U.S. and a leading provider of building products, today released a third finish option in its contemporary cabinet style line, Wolf Endeavor™.

Wolf Endeavor cabinets are frameless with full access and full overlay styling. The modern, shaker-style door is now available in three finishes:

Polar SmartShield

Sterling SmartShield

Carbon SmartShield

The new finish, Carbon SmartShield, rounds out a neutral palette with a dark grey option. The on-trend, versatile finish gives homeowners a dark, clean shade that is not as saturated as black and contrasts beautifully with lighter room elements.

According to Cathy Hobbs, Emmy Award-winning television host and nationally known interior designer, the color grey is hotter than ever, especially when it comes to home décor.

Wolf Endeavor cabinets are produced for multi-family housing and new home construction, offering affordability without sacrificing aesthetics. All cabinets feature SmartShield™ Technology which is a durable finish that resists household stains and can be wiped clean. The new Carbon SmartShield finish will not show dirt as often as traditional white cabinetry.

"We continue to see consumers invest in their homes, so Wolf Home Products is focused on exceeding their expectations by providing multiple on-trend finishes they can choose from," said Craig Danielson, president and CEO of Wolf Home Products. "The new Carbon SmartShield finish expands our offerings to provide a range of light to dark options that suit a variety of homeowner preferences."

The Wolf Endeavor cabinet line, introduced in 2020, combines style and functionality at an affordable price. As a frameless cabinet, Wolf Endeavor provides more room for storage and ease of access.

Wolf Home Products continues to expand the range of its product offerings for contractors, builders and designers to meet the demands of their customers. Wolf Home Products also distributes decking, railing, siding, and trim through its network of 3,500+ independent dealers.

About Wolf Home Products

Wolf Home Products®, is an innovator in the building products industry. Transforming homes for more than 175 years, Wolf Home Products has been the preferred home building products brand by families across North America who value the importance of their home and time together to build lasting memories in the spaces they enjoy most. With a vast inventory of kitchen and bath, outdoor living and building products, Wolf Home Products delivers orders in a fraction of the time, ensuring unparalleled value when and where customers need it. Wolf stands behind its service, cultivated with years of business experience into a total satisfaction guarantee.

