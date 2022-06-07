Tech Market Strategy Icon Geoffrey Moore to Keynote Thought Industries COGNITION '22 Conference

Brightest Minds in Planning and Strategy to Outline the Journey to Unlocking the Growth Potential of Customer Learning

BOSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the global leader in Customer Learning software and learning strategies, today announced that its COGNITION 2022 conference will take place October 4-6, 2022, and feature keynote speakers Geoffrey Moore, leading organizational theorist and author of "Crossing the Chasm" and "The Infinite Staircase" and Dr. Britt Andreatta, former Chief Learning Officer for Lynda.com and Senior Learning Consultant for Global Leadership and Talent Development at LinkedIn.

Thought Industries - Unlock the Potential of Learning (PRNewsfoto/Thought Industries) (PRNewswire)

COGNITION has emerged as the industry's top annual event focused solely on the Customer Learning movement, bringing together experts from customer, partner, and professional training to share how Customer Learning has driven growth and scale in their businesses.

"At this, our third annual COGNITION event, we're going to highlight the momentum in Customer Learning we're seeing from so many of our customers and partners around the world," said Barry Kelly, CEO at Thought Industries. "This really is an inflection point in customer-centricity. Whether you're in the trenches as a daily practitioner, or a member of the C-suite looking for proven ways to improve customer retention and increase revenue, you'll come away from COGNITION with the connections, roadmap and tools for growth."

At COGNITION 2022, attendees learn from, engage and connect with their customer learning peers, with Thought Industries customers and global thought leaders in customer learning sharing their knowledge in live videos, interactive online sessions, and workshops for professional learning. Additional opportunities include workshops to engage with forward-thinking peers and tactical training on the Thought Industries platform.

There are two main tracks catering to customer learning thought leaders and decision makers:

Practitioners, for those looking to build on their existing customer learning program

Leaders, for those looking for the very latest news and trends in the customer learning space to elevate their program to the next level

On top of access to this year's live virtual conference, registrants gain access to all 2021 and 2020 on-demand sessions and an exclusive networking platform, allowing them to connect with their customer learning peers to continue the conversation.

Register here for COGNITION 2022 before July 7, 2022 to take advantage of the early-bird pricing, or check out the conference site for more information.

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries provides the world's #1 software platform for customer learning management (CLM). Industry leaders use CLM to grow revenue, increase customer loyalty, and ensure customer success across technology, manufacturing, healthcare and other industries with complex products and training requirements. Thought Industries was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging and scalable. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

