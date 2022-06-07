Save A Train attracts Strategic Investor to make trains digitalization faster

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save A Train, the leader in digital B2B Rail ticketing worldwide and the largest global rail distributor, has secured an unsolicited amount by a strategic investor, Lars Gorschlueter, the owner of GOTEC Group, a worldwide automotive supplier.

Save A Train plans to use the proceeds of this investment to substantially increase its headcount and to further expand its presence and strength in this relatively underdeveloped but nevertheless key market of the travel & transportation industry.

During the recent pandemic Save A Train saw its global rail tickets sales shrink just like the rest of the travel industry but nevertheless saw its clients list more than doubling. Currently Save A Train has contracts with 7 out of the 10 largest travel companies worldwide.

Save A Train was founded in 2016 with Headquarters in Israel and The Netherlands. Its aim is to digitize and simplify international train travel for B2B partners. Save A Train aims to make Rail travel digital for anyone who wishes to foray into this over $200 Bn market.

Save A Train has built a solid rail technology that solves the problems that other competitors, as well as railway companies failed to solve.The Save A train system acts as the backbone of train ticketing globally, and created a solution to many of the problems this complicated and overlooked mobility vertical has.

Felix Schulte, CFO with the Gotec Group and head of the group's ventures says: "Rail plays a crucial in the future of both Business and Leisure Travel as it emits far less CO2 than equivalents means of travel by road or air. This is what we want to be part of an environmental friendly travel development that needs technical and digital development at the same time."

"As a car part supplier with a link to rail, we want to diverse our business and Save A Train with its Rail + Digital economy + Team, was an easy decision for us," he says. "We will continue to support Save A Train's growth and its needs to make it a clear winner in the post covid travel world."

René de Groot, Managing Director with Save A Train BV adds: "With over 30 years of personal experience in the international business and leisure travel world and in Rail in particular, I am happy to be part of this revolutionary company. Together with Gotec team, I am sure we will continue to make Rail a more viable and attractive travel option for the whole world."

