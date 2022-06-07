Going Up to Bat in the Fight Against ALS with The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter

June marks two major hits for awareness and support for the local ALS community.

WHEATON, Ill., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This June, two events helped gain attention for the fight to end ALS. On Thursday, June 2, Major League Baseball honored a baseball legend with the second annual Lou Gehrig Day nationwide. The Chicago Cubs honored members of the ALS community and spread crucial awareness about the disease. Saturday, June 4 marked a special day for local ALS advocates as they returned to Cantigny Park for the 18th annual Chicago Walk to Defeat ALS, presented by Constellation. After two years of walking from their own neighborhoods, the event returned to its in-person format for 2022. Teams raised awareness and funding to support local individuals and families battling the disease.

"Our teams and participants are part of our local 'ALS family,'" said Kendra Albers, Vice President of Development at the Chapter. "It's a family that no one asks to be in, but once you see the impact that ALS has on a person, you know that you have to be a part of this fight. Getting to see so many returning participants and new participants this year is an indescribable feeling. We are so grateful to everyone who came out and to everyone who walked from their own neighborhoods. They made today great."

Participants raised over $350,000 leading up to the event, with more donations expected throughout the month. The 2022 theme was "Sunflower Field of Dreams," a nod to both the Chapter's sunflower icon and the disease's special tie to baseball. At Cantigny, participants came together and walked a beautiful two-mile course throughout the grounds of the park, enjoying the art and gardens. Thanks to the event's generous sponsors for making the day a success, including Constellation, RSI, and Holtec.

Continue the momentum this month by attending a White Sox game or hosting your own Mini-Walk to Defeat ALS. The Chicago White Sox will be holding their own Lou Gehrig Day on Sunday, June 26. Purchase tickets at www.fevo.me/alschicago for a portion of the proceeds to be donated to the Chapter. Also, everyone is still welcome to donate and participate in a Mini-Walk to Defeat ALS on a day of your choosing this year. Every walker who raises $90 or more will receive an event t-shirt. The funds raised by the Walk support the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter in funding research, education, advocacy, and free care services for the hundreds of individuals and families battling ALS in our communities. Donate or register at web.alsa.org/chicagowalk or call 312-932-0000.

About ALS:

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a devastating, fatal neuromuscular disease. Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone loses their fight with ALS. For unknown reasons, military veterans are 2x as likely to be diagnosed with ALS. At this time, there is no known cure for the disease, and the life expectancy after diagnosis is typically 2-5 years.

About the ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter:

The ALS Association is the largest national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. The Association leads the way in research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — giving help and hope to those facing the disease. The Greater Chicago Chapter proudly serves individuals and families battling ALS in Northern IL, Central IL, and Chicagoland.

