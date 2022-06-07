Channel Capital Cayman granted 'Companies Management License' by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Capital Cayman, an offshore governance services business based in the Cayman Islands is pleased to announce that it has been issued with a Companies Management License by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and it is now offering its investment fund fiduciary services to investment vehicles domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

Located in the Cayman Islands and UK, each member of Channel Capital Cayman acts as a fund director and is regulated by CIMA. The team of directors initially includes Mark Cook, Carl Brenton and Katherine Youhanna, and offers decades of professional governance experience to select fund boards.

The Cayman Islands is a world leader in the establishment of offshore investment funds due to its tax-neutrality, stable economy, sophisticated banking sector, and professional financial services industry. Approximately 70% of non-US domiciled alternative investment funds managed by US SEC-registered advisors are domiciled in the Cayman Islands.

Executive Director at Channel Capital Cayman, Mark Cook, said: "The Cayman Islands remains by far the most popular jurisdiction for global hedge, private equity and infrastructure funds. The Cayman Islands Government and CIMA have developed a strong regulatory framework for the investment funds industry, and we are confident that the Cayman Islands will continue to be a leading funds jurisdiction."

"Having been involved in the industry since 2008, we know first-hand the vast range of compliance and governance issues boards have to navigate. The independent director services we provide allows for a flexible and tailored approach to fund governance through each stage of an investment fund's life cycle. Our platform ensures necessary compliance with regulation is satisfied but with an emphasis on reducing the administrative burden faced by those in the fund governance space and we look forward to expanding our team of likeminded fund directors," said Mr Cook.

About Channel Capital

Established in 2013, Channel has 47 employees across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Grand Cayman, and currently partners with eight investment management firms. Channel provides incubation, distribution, operational and responsible entity services to a select group of investment management firms and their clients across the institutional, family office, high net worth and advisor-led investor space. Channel's subsidiary entity, CIML, provides responsible entity services to a limited set of funds. https://www.channel.capital

