ArmorCode Addresses Top Application Security Challenge With No-Code Automation For Critical AppSec Workflows

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArmorCode , the leader in AppSecOps, today announced significant updates to its AppSecOps platform which provides customers with a 360° view of their application security posture and unify vulnerability management, to remove blindspots and automate critical AppSec workflows with no-code automation.

In the State of Application Security Operations 2022 survey from The PurpleBook Community, respondents ranked hiring qualified application security engineers as the number one challenge for building a successful AppSec program. With this challenge in mind, increasing the level of automation to multiply the efforts of AppSec teams has been a top focus for ArmorCode. The new update automates critical AppSec workflows allowing AppSec teams to reduce vulnerability remediation time by streamlining communication and eliminating manual, repetitive and low value work.

"With AppSec teams often one hundredth the size of the developer teams they are supporting, it is essential they find ways to multiply their efforts," said Nikhil Gupta, CEO of ArmorCode. "With this update, we are able to automate a significant number of the security processes, ensure the platform works seamlessly with other best-of-breed security tools and help our customers better integrate their DevOps and SecOps teams."

The ArmorCode platform has 110+ out of the box integrations with application, infrastructure and cloud security tools; in addition to developer and DevOps systems. Additionally, the platform goes beyond the code that is developed internally by customers and exposes security and licensing issues in the software supply chain with integrated SBoM analysis.

The update also helps organizations reduce friction between the security and developer teams - so that security efforts can more effectively shift left and remediation times can be reduced. ArmorCode's streamlined cross-team collaboration workflows are integrated with development issue management and communication systems to minimize disruption. With improved collaboration and the establishment of security guardrails, developers will be able to deliver fast without putting the business at risk.

ArmorCode will showcase the updated capabilities of its AppSecOps platform at RSA Conference 2022 , which will take place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from June 6-9. ArmorCode will be exhibiting at booth ESE #6 (Early Stage Expo). This product announcement comes on the heels of winning two Globee® Awards: Gold for Customer Service & Support Executive of the Year (Syed Ghayur) and a Silver for New Product-Service of the Year in the Security Software category for its AppSecOps platform.

