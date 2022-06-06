VON MILLER PASS RUSH SUMMIT DRAWS TOP NFL PLAYERS FOR ELITE TRAINING EXPERIENCE

Off a second Super Bowl victory, Von Miller hosts his 6th Annual Pash Rush Summit presented by VirtualStaX

LAS VEGAS, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Buffalo Bill and pass rush specialist Von Miller hosted his 6th Annual Von Miller Pash Rush Summit presented by VirtualStaX June 3-4 at the M Resort Spa Casino over the weekend. The latest edition of the annual symposium comes off the NFL All-Pro linebacker's victory in Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams and continues his ongoing mission to share key techniques among the league's pass rushers while simultaneously fostering a sense of brotherhood.

Von Miller Pass Rush Summit presented by VirtualStaX (PRNewswire)

The summit provides a rare opportunity for both current and former NFL defensive players to unite in one comfortable environment where they can share their skills, knowledge and special techniques with each other. He was also joined by Chuck Smith (Chuck Smith Training Systems), NFL defensive legend DeMarcus Ware, and Diron Reynolds (Stanford University) who together led the event.

"It's not the Von Miller coaching clinic. I'm learning stuff from all the guys too. This is a way for me to give back to the game that has given so much to me," says Von Miller, 2x Super Bowl Champion and founder of the Von Miller Pash Rush Summit.

The Von Miller Pash Rush Summit has brought out the stars for over half a decade. The 2022 summit was no different, featuring over 20 NFL defensive stars who descended on Las Vegas for the weekend event. Attendees included players such as Cam Jordan (Saints), Justin Houston (Ravens), George Karlaftis (Chiefs), Calais Campbell (Ravens), Dee Ford (49ers), Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones (Raiders), and Miller's new Bills teammates Boogie Basham, AJ Epenesa, and Greg Rousseau. In addition, over 500 other players and coaches attended the live virtual film session. The summit was much more than just a skills clinic: prior to and following on-field training and film sessions, attendees were able to relax and bond during a post-event reception at Lux rooftop and Vue patio at M Resort.

"Von's passion for 'linking and learning', legacy building, and mentoring rising talent through his annual Pass Rush Summit, resonated deeply with our mission. We were excited to support the Summit and embrace Von as a member of the VirtualStaX family."- Rudolf Markgraaff Founder, CEO of VirtualStaX.

"What I love about VirtualStaX is how it creates opportunities to share experiences and build legacies. VirtualStax is an engagement platform that will level the playing field and by doing so it will transform people's lives!" - Von Miller

After hosting the event for the second year, Hussain Mahrous, Vice President & General Manager of M Resort Spa Casino, commented: "We are a proud sponsor of the 6th Annual Von Miller Pass Rush Summit, with access to the players and their best practices- what a weekend! Looking forward to watching these guys play and the season to begin."

Photos available upon request.

The 2022 edition was made possible in part thanks to generous sponsors including:

VirtualStaX

M Resort Spa Casino

Gregory & Appel Insurance

Vault Aviation

Pivot Culinary

Additional thanks to product sponsors: Therabody; OnCore; BodyArmor; Aloha; Suja; American Fitness; CHERRISH; Crazy Socks; Liquid Death; CrossFly; Celsius.

ABOUT VON MILLER: Miller is an all-pro linebacker for the Buffalo Bills and 2016 Super Bowl Champion and MVP. He won his second Super Bowl in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams. Miller was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M by the Broncos. He's a member of the 100 Sacks Club and his foundation, Von's Vision, has raised over $5 Million for children in need of eye care and eyewear.

ABOUT VIRTUALSTAX: VirtualStaX are blockchain-certificates in talented people that can be bought, owned, and traded by supporters and fans on a global exchange through the VirtualStaX App.

From rising stars to superstars, VirtualStaX provides the opportunity for anyone to create a new stream of income, fund their dreams and strengthen their following by allowing fans to share in their success.

VirtualStaX are available for talented people in all passions of life, Athletes, Musicians, Actors, Artists, Celebrities, Influencers and more.

Launching soon - Professionals and Amateurs can get in line to issue their VirtualStaX on virtualstax.com.

ABOUT M RESORT SPA CASINO: M Resort Spa Casino offers 390 guest rooms and suites, nine restaurants and bars, the Forbes Four-Star Spa Mio, and a modern fitness center. Located just off the strip, provides optimal views of the world-famous Las Vegas skyline. The Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders. M Resort is operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc.

