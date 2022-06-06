Schonfeld Hires Niamh Taylor as Head of EMEA, Strengthening Global Footprint & Growth Initiatives

Relocates Expanding London Office to 78 St. James Street

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC ("Schonfeld") today announced that it has hired Niamh Taylor as Head of EMEA. Her appointment is part of the firm's ongoing global expansion efforts and better positions Schonfeld for further growth in the region.

In this role, Taylor will oversee Schonfeld's EMEA business operations and talent, acting as a culture and brand ambassador to the firm's global client base and sell-side partners. She will be based in London and report to Chief Strategy Officer, Danielle Pizzo. Taylor will also serve as a member of Schonfeld's Global Management Committee.

Schonfeld also announced the relocation of its London office to 78 St. James Street, effective this month. The new office space doubles its current footprint in London, accommodating a dynamic and flexible workplace, allowing for continued growth and greater access to local talent pools. Schonfeld currently has over 100 employees in the region.

"People are our greatest asset, and our unique culture has enabled us to enhance our capabilities, expand our global footprint and better serve our clients around the world," said Ryan Tolkin, CEO and CIO of Schonfeld. "We are delighted to welcome Niamh and benefit from her leadership at this important time in our firm's continued evolution."

"Niamh's hire is testament to our ability to attract, invest in, and retain exceptional talent globally by creating an environment that embraces flexibility and collaboration in the workplace," said Pizzo. "We are excited to welcome her to Schonfeld and are confident that her experience and connectivity will help us accelerate our expansion in the region, serve our global client base and continue to access the best talent. Niamh's hire is the latest milestone in our continued growth, and I look forward to partnering with her."

"I am thrilled to join the Schonfeld team and help champion its differentiated offerings and unique culture to clients and talent in the EMEA region," said Taylor. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to join a dynamic and growing business with a remarkable talent strategy, and I feel well prepared to represent Schonfeld's EMEA business and work with leadership on the firm's next stage of growth."

Taylor is an industry veteran, with 21 years of experience within the banking industry. Most recently, she served as a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan within the Prime & Alternative Sales teams in London for eight years. Prior to J.P. Morgan, Taylor worked within the Prime and Alternatives Administration businesses at Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs. She began her career in the Private Bank at Morgan Stanley where she covered the Middle East. Taylor was educated in Ireland, holding a BA with honors in Economics and German from the University College Cork.

Schonfeld opened its London office in 2018. In 2019, the firm acquired the Asia operations of Folger Hill, establishing its presence in Singapore and Hong Kong. Schonfeld opened its Tokyo office in 2020 and its Dubai office in 2021, following the build out of its newest strategy, Discretionary Macro & Fixed Income. Over the past 12 months, Schonfeld has added over 200 employees, including 22 new investment teams across its strategies globally. The firm manages approximately $13 billion of third-party capital.

About Schonfeld Strategic Advisors

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors is a global multi-manager platform that invests its capital with Internal and Partner portfolio managers, primarily on an exclusive or semi-exclusive basis, across quantitative, fundamental equity, tactical trading and discretionary macro & fixed income strategies. The firm has created a unique structure to provide global portfolio managers with autonomy, flexibility and support to best enable them to maximize the value of their businesses. For almost 35 years, Schonfeld has successfully capitalized on inefficiencies and opportunities predominantly within the equity markets. The firm has developed and invested heavily in proprietary technology, infrastructure and risk analytics to provide its portfolio managers with "best in class" support. The portfolio exposure has expanded across the Americas, EMEA and APAC as well as multiple asset classes and products. Schonfeld seeks to align its own interests with those of its capital partners and investment professionals, highlighted by the opportunity for investment professionals to co-invest in funds and their individual strategies. For more visit https://www.schonfeld.com/.

