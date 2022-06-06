Nearmap location data integrated into workflows of America's largest provider of Computer Assisted Mass Appraisals for properties

Leading appraisal software and services firm, Tyler Technologies, embeds Nearmap aerial imagery and data into its proprietary property appraisal system to streamline the assessment of millions of properties in the U.S.

SALT LAKE CITY, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The assessment of millions of properties by government officials and property appraisers in the U.S. will be hugely improved and streamlined following a powerful partnership by leading location intelligence and aerial imagery firm, Nearmap, and America's largest provider of computer assisted mass appraisals (CAMA) for properties, Tyler Technologies (Tyler).

Nationwide across the U.S., Tyler's mass appraisal, tax billing, and collections software solutions help to ensure fair and equitable property assessments and timely taxation of more than 97 million property 'parcels'.

The innovative partnership provides users with the most comprehensive property appraisal solution available in the U.S. By working with Tyler to streamline the overall appraisal workflow, Nearmap is helping Tyler's customers to complete multiple appraisals in the time it would take to physically visit one property. The solution will incorporate regularly updated, high-quality Nearmap aerial imagery and location data into the workflows of Tyler's mass appraisal system. This will deliver even more efficient and accurate property valuation and assessment processes, allowing users to remotely, and more easily, detect data changes and discrepancies in properties.

Jake Wilson, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Tyler Technologies said: "Local governments are striving to implement fair and equitable property tax systems for residents. Streamlined data collection and quality control – which prevent data errors and omissions early in the process – will increase trust in property valuations. This also reduces costly and time-consuming disputes for property tax administrators."

Mr Wilson continued, "Tyler has been the trusted partner for integrated solutions covering the land development and property tax lifecycles for more than 70 years. We're excited to partner with Nearmap, which has the leading location intelligence offering in the market, to enhance Tyler's property appraisal solution and create the industry's most comprehensive solution for property assessment administration."

Don Weigel, Senior Vice President of Products for Nearmap, said: "The ability to embed the leading location data and aerial imagery of Nearmap with Tyler Technologies' comprehensive offering in computer-assisted mass appraisal, assessment administration, tax-billing, and collections, creates an incomparable and enduring property solution."

"Property valuations and appraisals are highly dependent on access to timely, accurate, and validated property, building, and real estate market data. Nearmap aerial imagery helps bridge that gap, by providing clear and current aerial imagery that helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for data-driven property insights that better enable informed decisions, streamline operations, and contribute to an improved bottom line."

With the integration of regularly updated aerial imagery and location data into system workflows, Tyler customers can access a more comprehensive property solution. Users will be able to manage every step of the property appraisal process, while also optimizing daily operations, analyzing assessment data, and generating fair, equitable, and defendable property valuations.

Joe Wehrli, Enterprise Architect for Tyler Technologies said: "The transition from manual property data collection and verification processes to a more holistically automated approach represents the first step in the next wave of evolution for the Assessment Office."

"This integration will ensure property assessors have the right image available at the right time for the task at hand. It helps offices optimize day-to-day operations by improving data-driven decision-making and streamlining tasks to increase efficiency and save time and tax-payer's money."

Mr Weigel added: "Organizations across North America continue to be drawn to the diverse and innovative applications for Nearmap content and solutions. Nearmap can, through our widget technology, enhance a wide range of systems and platforms in the Government, Insurance, and Commercial sectors with high resolution, regularly updated, property-specific geospatial content. This saves software developers and platform providers the time, effort and money required to build easy and efficient mapping tools to access Nearmap property intelligence data."

Nearmap location technology and content is now used by government customers in 42 out of the 50 U.S. states where it offers location data.

About Nearmap | nearmap.com

Nearmap (ASX: NEA) provides easy, instant access to high resolution aerial imagery, city-scale 3D content, AI data sets, and geospatial tools. Using its own patented camera systems and processing software, Nearmap captures wide-scale urban areas in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand several times each year, making current content instantly available in the cloud via web app or API integration. Every day, Nearmap helps thousands of users conduct virtual site visits for deep, data-driven insights— enabling informed decisions, streamlined operations and better financial performance.

Founded in Australia in 2007, Nearmap is one of the largest aerial survey companies in the world and is publicly listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com .

