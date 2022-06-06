Integrated Rehab Consultants continues coast to coast growth with acquisition of Integrative Physiatry

CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Rehab Consultants ("IRC"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Integrative Sports and Spine, Inc. ("Integrative Physiatry"), a California-based national physiatry practice.

"Integrative Physiatry, led by Dr. Henry Lee, has done a fantastic job establishing themselves in a truly underserved market for physiatry. With this partnership, IRC continues its expansion efforts west, allowing us to provide leading physiatry services coast to coast," said IRC CEO Dr. Amish Patel.

Dr. Nitin Putcha, IRC Vice Chairman of the Board, stated, "I have always been impressed with the quality of patient care provided by this physician-led medical practice. Integrative Physiatry's values of physician autonomy and focus on patient outcomes align well with IRC's core philosophies. This acquisition will facilitate efficiencies in physician workflow, which will lead to better outcomes for our patients and facility partners."

Sharing his thoughts about the strategic acquisition, Daniel Nauheim, IRC Chief Growth Officer, said, "We have been monitoring Integrative Physiatry's growth and potential for many years and are excited to form this partnership. We are in an accelerated growth phase, with this acquisition marking our second in the last 30 days. Having Webster as a partner has enabled this transaction, which will greatly expand IRC's west coast footprint and accelerate the trajectory of Integrative Physiatry."

Matt Ray, IRC COO, agrees: "IRC is excited to further propel our expansion into California with Integrative Physiatry. Dedicating additional clinical and business resources to a growing practice will enhance clinical care to many patients and facilities in the region."

IRC was represented in the transaction by Goodwin Procter LLP, PYA, P.C., and CohnReznick LLP. Reed Smith LLP acted as healthcare regulatory counsel.

About Integrated Rehab Consultants

Integrated Rehab Consultants, founded by Dr. Amish Patel and Matt Ray, has been providing high-quality physiatry services since 2010. IRC was a pioneer and innovator within skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and has since become the largest group of physiatrists in the country, focusing on SNFs but also expanding rapidly in the inpatient hospital setting. Prior to the Integrative Physiatry acquisition, IRC has been operating in 43 states with 400+ providers. Working collaboratively with each facility, IRC services have helped to improve hospital readmission rates, patient outcomes, patient satisfaction, and staff training. For additional information on Integrated Rehab Consultants, please visit: www.irehabconsultants.com.

About Integrative Physiatry

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Henry Lee and Dr. Victoria Chang with services to one SNF, Integrative Physiatry has remained physician-led and now has 50 physiatrists and operations at 100 SNFs. Integrative Physiatry is committed to the positive advancement of SNF patients, thereby reducing the incidence of hospital readmissions, increasing patient satisfaction scores, and reducing short term pain scores – all of which helps facilities and the communities they serve. For additional information on Integrative Physiatry, please visit: www.integrativephysiatry.com

