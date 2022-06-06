Contrast Security Named Publisher's Choice DevSecOps and Market Leader Software Development Lifecycle Security by Global InfoSec Awards

The Contrast Secure Code Platform's new unified DevSecOps approach honored with two awards at RSA Conference 2022

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security ( Contrast ), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, today announced it will be presented with two Global InfoSec awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), including Publisher's Choice DevSecOps and Market Leader Software Development Lifecycle Security, at RSA Conference 2022 .

Contrast Security's Secure Cloud Platform leverages a new unified DevSecOps approach that delivers accurate, continuous results within the CI/CD pipeline and developer tools. These results empower security and development teams to get secure code moving and enable businesses to take full advantage of the fast-moving application economy. Contrast accelerates DevOps by removing security bottlenecks from application development, reducing the noise of false positives, and scaling security wherever an application exists across its life span without specialized security training and staff. It also provides runtime observability of application code in production to protect both known and unknown vulnerabilities from being exploited.

"Our Secure Code Platform being named Publisher's Choice DevSecOps and Market Leader Software Development Lifecycle Security by Cyber Defense Magazine is a huge testament to our mission to get secure code moving and change the way people look at application security," said Steve Wilson, Chief of Product at Contrast Security. "We want to make it as easy as possible for DevSecOps teams, as well as individual developers, to build secure code at every step of the development process. That is exactly why we have taken our award winning Platform and made components free with our newest product offering - CodeSec. "

Contrast Secure Code Platform also offers the following advantages:

Provides continuous vulnerability testing as well as protection against in production through a single deployment that integrates seamlessly with existing software development life cycle (SDLC) processes, resulting in a full-stack view of application risk posture.

Delivers automated software composition analysis (SCA) by detecting security and compliance vulnerabilities in third-party libraries and frameworks.

Delivers developer-friendly security testing that is purpose-build for serverless application development environments

"Contrast Security embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Contrast recently received two Gold 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Serverless Security and Application Security and was selected as an SC Media 2022 Trust Award Finalist for Best Web Application Security Solution. To learn more about Contrast's recent award recognitions, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/award-and-recognition .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

