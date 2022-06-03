KT SAT to participate Communic Asia 2022 showcasing its service competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT SAT, South Korea's the sole satellite service company with its self-owned satellites, participated in Communic Asia 2022, Asia's leading technology trade show held in Singapore Expo from 1st to 3rd, June.

This year, many companies in satellite industry visited Singapore in order to participate on-site conference as Covid-19 situation is getting better globally. KT SAT have set up the exhibition booths to showcase its competitive services including Maritime connectivity, Space data and so on.

Space data service, newly introduced from KT SAT, have drown visitor's attention. KT SAT launched Space data service in May with the expectation of growing market size which is projected to be the volume of 16.7 billion dollars in 2026. KT SAT also discussed about partnership with Maxar Technologies, a leading global company in satellite imagery & analysis for expanding market in Asia.

KT SAT also showcases its teleport service which has its growing demand as the number of satellites launched increases in New space era. KT SAT has introduced its teleports including Singapore teleport which is newly built, Cheon-an teleport for servicing NGSO and Kumsan teleport with history of 50 years. Also, New satellite technologies such as Hybrid solution, Edge Cloud interest many visitors as well.

In addition, KT SAT participated in panel discussion session with the topic of "Nextgen Satellite Business". Other satellite operators like JSAT, MEASAT and Kacific also attended this session. In this panel, they discussed how to acquire business competitiveness coping with increasing supply of high speed broadband like NGSO, Fiber etc. Hyunghan Daniel Kim, Managing director of Global business at KT SAT said "KT SAT will raise service competitiveness and customer satisfaction through Multi-orbit satellite service and also plan to expand our service area starting from our last investment on Mangata Networks, a NGSO startup.

Kyungmin Daivd Song, CEO of KT SAT said "As a specialized satellite enterprise with more than 50 years of experience under our belt, we are endeavoring to develop new growth engines for our satellite business with high quality service and solutions".

