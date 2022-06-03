Dada Group's JDDJ fulfilled the first order in JD618 Grand Promotion, and saw sales surge

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 31, only 10 minutes after the official opening of JD618 Grand Promotion, one consumer who lives in Chaoyang District, Beijing, had received the milk powder and kid toys she bought from JDDJ. These products labeled with "Shop Now", are supported by Dada's "One-hour" delivery service that guarantees timely deliveries.

From May 31, 8pm to June 1, 8pm, the sales generated on JDDJ and JD's Shop Now service increased by 175% on a year-on-year basis. The sales of a number of categories increased by more than 2 times yoy, including cell phone, computer, clothing, drinks, mother and baby, home appliances, pets and personal cleaning.

Offline retail stores participated in JD618 Grand Promotion (PRNewswire)

JDDJ and JD's Shop Now service leveraged more than 150,000 offline stores, across over 1,700 cities and counties engaged, to provide consumers in China with products across all categories, deliverable within one hour.

On-demand retail has become a key driver for offline retailers and brands' omni-channel growth. On the first day, the online sales from brick and mortar retailers such as Decathlon, Zhongbai Supermarket, Jiarong Supermarket, Wangzhongwang Market, increased by more than 200% yoy. Rainbow Supermarket and Sofly participated the JD618 for the first time, also experienced significant growth.

Well-known brands also witnessed great growth on JDDJ and Shop Now. The first-day sales of brands like Unilever, Yili, Apple, Huawei, Honor, Dell, Xiaomi, Haier, Hisense, Estee Lauder, increased by more than 2 times year-on-year.

During this JD618 Grand Promotion, JDDJ upgrade the live broadcasting program and launched the "Thousands Stores LIVE Shopping Carnival." By collaborating with more than 22,000 brick-and-mortar stores, the number of viewers exceeds 1.5 million in one single show.

Besides products, consumers can also enjoy convenient services such as house-keeping, laundry and shoe washing on JDDJ and Shop Now. On the first day, the order volume of JD's self-operated house-keeping increased by 248% yoy, and laundry service increased by 233% yoy.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA".

About cooperation between Dada Group and JD.com

In October 2021, Dada Group and JD.com jointly launched the Shop Now service, and "Nearby", a new tab on the homepage of JD.com's app, which were designed to connect customers to nearby offline stores. The new business was overall undertaken by Dada Group. Shop Now service enhances on-demand location-based retail capabilities of both Dada and JD to provide one-hour retail and delivery services for consumers and partners. By clicking into the new Nearby tab, JD's roughly 570 million users will have the opportunity to discover offline stores within a 3-5 kilometer radius of their shipping address with a wide array of product offerings.

