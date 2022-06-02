Philipp Mathieu appointed CEO of Immunovia AB

LUND, Sweden, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia today announced that Philipp Mathieu has been named Chief Executive Officer and President effective immediately. Since January, Philipp has been acting Chief Executive Officer and President.

Commenting on the announcement, Carl Borrebaeck, Chairman, states: "After carefully evaluating external candidates, the board has decided that Philipp with his extensive financial background and experience is the right person to lead Immunovia through the transition from a research-focused company to a successful commercial enterprise. While serving as acting Chief Executive Officer and President, Philipp demonstrated effective leadership and rapidly advanced the company's strategic priorities. Immunovia is now well positioned for the commercial roll-out of the early detection of pancreatic cancer with its pioneering IMMray™ PanCan-d test in the US."

"I am honored and excited to continue leading our outstanding team through this important phase of Immunovia's evolution. Immunovia is at the forefront of revolutionizing the early detection of pancreatic cancer and addressing a huge unmet medical need which is a tremendously motivating mission," says Philipp Mathieu, CEO and President of Immunovia.

Philipp Mathieu has extensive experience as an adviser on corporate strategy, M&A and capital markets transactions to healthcare and life sciences companies. Most recently, Philipp was a Portfolio Manager and Advisor to a multinational family office. Previously, he was an investment banker focused in the Healthcare sector at Lazard and Lehman Brothers.

For more information, please contact:

Philipp Mathieu

CEO and President

Email: philipp.mathieu@immunovia.com

Tobias Bülow

Senior Director Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Email: tobias.bulow@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 736 36 35 74

This is information that Immunovia is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET June 2, 2022.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnos­tics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer.

Our first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d is the only blood test currently available specifically for the early detection of pancreatic cancer. The test has unmatched clinical performance. Commercializa­tion of IMMray™ PanCan-d started in August 2021 in the USA and IMMray™ PanCan-d is offered as a laboratory developed test (LDT) exclusively through Immunovia, Inc. For more information see: www.immunoviainc.com.

Immunovia collaborates and engages with healthcare providers, leading experts and patient ad­vocacy groups globally to make this test available to all high-risk pancreatic cancer groups.

The USA, the first market in which IMMray™ PanCan-d is commercially available, is the world's largest market for the detection of pancreatic cancer with an estimated value of more than USD 4 billion annually.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

