LAFC and Venuetize extend partnership, launch LAFC App Clip for seamless mobile ordering for iPhone users

LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Venuetize announced a three-year extension to their partnership, which includes offering guests a personalized mobile experience with mobile ticketing through Ticketmaster, payments and ordering through the Venuetize Mobile Wallet and Mobile Ordering, as well as an App Clip to provide fans with a quick and easy way to access mobile ordering in venue on their iPhones.

An App Clip loads a small part of the app experience within seconds and at the moment it is needed, to complete a specific task. The LAFC App Clip can be accessed by scanning the App Clip Codes found on physical and digital signage found throughout the stadium and enables fans to seamlessly access mobile ordering without downloading the full LAFC mobile app. In addition, select items will be eligible for special promotions when using Apple Pay at checkout.

"LAFC continues to be leaders in implementing technological solutions that elevate the guest experience at Banc of California Stadium to new levels," said Sam Yarin, Vice President of Innovation and Client Solutions at Venuetize. "We are proud that Venuetize will continue to serve as LAFC's mobile technology partner. LAFC is an organization that is constantly working with us to innovate and extend our partner integration ecosystem, which ultimately benefits the fans leveraging the Venuetize platform."

"It's vital to our organization to be able to deliver new benefits to our guests and partners," said Christian Lau, Chief Technology Officer at LAFC. "Venuetize has proven to be a future-proof partner that we can rely on to help us bring the latest in mobile technology to market."

The two organizations began working together in 2017, prior to LAFC's inaugural match at Banc of California Stadium. Learn more by visiting: https://www.lafc.com/app.

About Venuetize:

Venuetize is the leading mobile technology and advanced e-commerce platform for the sports, hospitality, and entertainment industries. Venuetize provides a mobile technology platform that enables clients to engage with their customers in more personalized and meaningful ways. Our purpose is to help our clients connect their customers to the world they want to experience in a way that is easier, safer, and more rewarding. Founded in 2014, Venuetize works with professional sports teams, stadiums and arenas, casinos, entertainment districts, and shopping destinations across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.venuetize.com/.

About LAFC:

The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is the newest MLS soccer club serving the greater Los Angeles area. The 2019 MLS Supporter's Shield winners, LAFC is dedicated to building a world-class soccer club that represents the diversity of Los Angeles and is committed to delivering an unrivaled experience for fans. LAFC's ownership group is comprised of local leaders and innovators of industry with intellectual capital, financial prowess, operations expertise and success in the fields of entertainment, sports, technology and media. LAFC is invested in the world's game and Los Angeles, constructing and developing the 22,000 seat Banc of California Stadium and a top-flight training center on the campus of Cal State Los Angeles.

