Audi of America and 1 Hotels expand partnership to three new properties in 2022

Audi e-tron will serve as Official Electric Vehicle of all U.S. 1 Hotels properties, including new locations opening in San Francisco , Nashville and Hanalei Bay , Hawaii in 2022

1 Hotel San Francisco to feature selection of sustainably-minded products featured in the Audi City Guide as part of Goodthings retail store

Both brands share commitment to creating more sustainable planet, from zero-direct emission electric mobility to supporting local businesses and people who share similar vision

HERNDON, Va., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi of America and luxury lifestyle brand, 1 Hotels, is expanding its partnership to include three new hotel properties opening in San Francisco, Nashville and Hanalei Bay, Hawaii in 2022. The Audi e-tron is now the Official Electric Vehicle of seven 1 Hotels locations in the U.S. including Brooklyn and Central Park, New York, West Hollywood, Los Angeles, and South Beach, Miami.

Hotel guests at each of these locations will be able to experience the Audi e-tron by taking advantage of the hotels' house cars through the guest shuttles and chauffeured drives. 1 Hotels has curated local excursions for guests to enjoy Audi e-tron test drive experiences, at each of the hotels.

Additionally, to celebrate the opening of 1 Hotel San Francisco, Audi and 1 Hotels have curated a display at Goodthings - the property's retail store, featuring select products from brands such as Vintner's Daughter and Melanie Abrantes Designs that are also featured in the Audi City Guides. In 2021, Audi launched the City Guides to spotlight eco-conscious, like-minded businesses and retailers in markets across the U.S.

The Audi and 1 Hotel San Francisco display will feature products that reflect both brands and were chosen to either enhance the guest experience, or that use materials that are natural and sustainably sourced. Vintner's Daughter and Melanie Abrantes Designs are local to the San Francisco Market, underlining 1 Hotels' mission to showcase the beauty of the surrounding natural environment and to highlight sustainable makers and designers.

Collaborating with 1 Hotels strengthens Audi's mission to support partnerships with like-minded organizations that stand for living progress and creating a more electrified and sustainable future. Both brands share a commitment towards electrification, more sustainable mobility, investing in community projects, giving back to society and the environment, and also the responsible use of resources as part of a larger effort to becoming net-carbon neutral.

As part of the partnership through the Audi Preferred Benefits program, Audi owners will be able to enjoy discounted rates when they book a stay at any of the following 1 Hotels properties in: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Nashville and Hawaii.

As the first mission-driven hospitality brand, 1 Hotels' commitment to safeguarding the planet highlights every aspect of the brand from design, food and beverage to programming and activations. 1 Hotels is a brand, a cause, and a platform for change.

This year, Audi and 1 Hotels will collaborate on events similar to the intimate Earth Month dinner hosted at Bloomsbury Farm, that featured signature dishes from 1 Kitchen, the soon-to-open restaurant at 1Nashville.

At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. By 2025, our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Globally, we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2021, Audi sold 196,038 vehicles in the U.S. and more fully electric models than ever before, with electric vehicle deliveries up by more than 50% over 2020. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more sustainable, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, and Sanya (China) in 2020, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. The brand is expanding with the upcoming opening of its Toronto property and with properties under development in Toronto, Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, San Francisco and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

