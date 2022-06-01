Zephyr PSN SMA Data to be Distributed via FinMason's FinRiver API

Separately managed account pioneer PSN provides exclusive access to nearly 40 years of data including net and gross-of-fee returns

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF) and worldwide industry leader in providing data, research and insights to financial institutions, announced investment analytics provider FinMason will begin distributing Separately Managed Account (SMA) data from top provider PSN via its FinRiver API.

Zephyr PSN is the longest running independent SMA database in the world. Over the nearly four decades since it launched, PSN has continually pioneered the delivery of valuable SMA data to its customers, always accurate, consistently verified. Where there was no access, PSN built inroads and set the standard in 1984. Today, it leads the way in providing unbiased, high quality, detailed information across 2000 data points.

"We have seen a tremendous increase in interest in our PSN SMA data due to the surging popularity of SMAs," says Chris Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "Last year we collaborated with FinMason to offer OWL Analytics' ESG data to our customers, and we view this expansion of our relationship as an opportunity to offer our PSN data to an ever-growing universe of firms looking to access quantitative and qualitative data on SMAs."

Zephyr PSN provides asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, business objectives and strategy of more than 1,100 firms. Over 9,000 products are available to review including style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. In addition, subscribers can compare products across 285 peer group universes.

"We have several partnerships with Informa in place that allows us to service a diverse set of clients and institutions. Through the FinMason API we deliver ESG scores on 30,000+ securities, as well as the ability to distribute SMA data with derived analytics across our clients' portfolios," says David Remstein, CEO of FinMason.

In March Zephyr was awarded the 2022 Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Financial Research and Data Company. For additional information about Zephyr and its solutions, visit: https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/Zephyr-Financial-Solutions.

About Zephyr

Zephyr's financial services solution enables wealth managers and advisors to fully manage client investment goals with communication tools to create custom, professional proposals and presentations that convey advisor strategies and success. The platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use with valuable tools including presentation center, portfolio proposal generation, performance measurement, asset allocation modeling, research, analytics and ESG ratings and reviews. Visit financialintelligence.informa.com to learn more about Zephyr and to request a demo.

About FinMason

FinMason, one of the world's largest investment analytics engines for financial services platforms, enables WealthTech platforms to accelerate development and time-to-market while retaining control of their user experience. Built with speed, flexibility, and scalability in mind, the financial technology firm calculates and delivers more than 1,000 analytics on every publicly traded asset in the world via one simple API. For more information, visit www.finmason.com.

