Steve Laserson assumes role as Vitamix CEO, becoming the first non-family member to lead the 100-year-old company

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio, June 1, 2022

Laserson, who was named Incoming CEO of the family-owned company in February, brings over 25 years of cross-functional leadership experience to the role. Throughout his career, most recently as Vitamix's first Chief Commercial Officer, he has driven profitable growth and boosted market leadership with an approach that embraces creativity, innovation and inclusive collaboration.

"It is an honor for me to build upon the legacy the Barnard family has created and to help usher this organization into its second century," Laserson said. "I am deeply inspired by the Vitamix family of employees and all they do to deliver the very best experience and products for our household and commercial customers around the world. I'm looking forward to expanding the growth of our brand and to building upon our continued commitment to innovation in whole food blending solutions."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Laserson oversaw marketing, brand, sales, product management and engineering during a period of tremendous growth for the company. He was previously Senior Vice President of Sales at the Cleveland-based American Greetings, where over a 24-year tenure he held key commercial leadership positions in sales and marketing strategy.

"The history of Vitamix is a special one," said John Barnard, Executive Chairman of the Vitamix Board of Directors. "The foundation and focus with which my family has built the company has led to pioneering innovation in whole food health. We are committed to creating the best blending solutions on the market and making whole food eating accessible to more people. The Board and I welcome the passion, expertise and commitment to the Vitamix brand that Steve brings with him as he steps into this role."

Laserson, a native of northeast Ohio and resident of Beachwood, replaces outgoing CEO Jodi Berg, Ph.D., the great-granddaughter of company founder William G. "Papa" Barnard. Berg announced her retirement in February, more than a decade after she became CEO in 2011.

About Vitamix

The Vitamix family of companies is privately held and family owned. Founded in 1921, Vitamix manufactures high-performance blending equipment for home and commercial use. Millions of consumers around the world use Vitamix products to help achieve their personal health and culinary goals. The company's commercial customer list reads like a "Who's Who" of major restaurant chains, and gourmet chefs say their Vitamix machines are as important to them as their knives. The company developed the first true commercial blender in the early 1990s, which ignited the smoothie movement, and has been named the Best-in-Class Overall beverage blender for nine consecutive years by readers of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies magazine. Vitamix continues to win awards for its products, culture, and user experience, and is found in more than 130 countries. The company is headquartered in Olmsted Township, Ohio, near Cleveland. For more information, please visit www.vitamix.com.

