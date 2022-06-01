Jacobs Selected to Reimagine Rikers Island Infrastructure and Landscape

Contract to explore resource recovery and renewable energy hub transformation

DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been selected by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to study the feasibility of consolidating four aging wastewater resource recovery facilities into a new state-of-the-art one billion+ gallon-per-day facility on New York's Rikers Island.

Jacobs, in association with a New York-centric team of specialized subconsultants, will blend local insights and creative talents in this study to reimagine NYC's wastewater infrastructure and community landscape.

The Renewable Rikers Act directs the DEP to study the feasibility of dedicating Rikers Island for sustainability and resiliency purposes, including renewable energy generation and storage, wastewater treatment and organic waste processing. The contract for this project will start in April 2022 and end in October 2023.

Closing the Rikers complex permanently and redeveloping the 413-acre island would offer an opportunity for renewal and transformation within the surrounding communities, while freeing up valuable land along the East River. Jacobs' approach to the study incorporates a OneWater perspective to infrastructure planning that includes challenging urban water management to create opportunities for equitable and inclusive economic development.

"This feasibility study will examine reimagining the future of Rikers Island into what could be the biggest and boldest NYC-based wastewater infrastructure and community redevelopment program of this century," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Gary Morris. "This is a transformational opportunity to consider how to drive social equity, redefine the city's landscape and create a legacy for NYC residents – all while providing a blueprint for how future water infrastructure projects can serve as catalysts for urban revitalization."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

