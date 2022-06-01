It's a 10® Haircare Announces Year-Long Partnership with The Trevor Project to Further their Life-Saving Efforts

The brand plans to donate at least $100,000 to the organization through activations throughout the year

MIAMI , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its dedication to philanthropy, It's a 10 Haircare , the go-to professional and consumer indie brand, is proud to announce its new long-term partnership with The Trevor Project , the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) young people.

With this partnership and banner donation of a minimum of $100,000, It's a 10's support will help scale The Trevor Project's free and confidential crisis intervention programs to serve the more than 1.8 million LGBTQ young people who seriously consider suicide in the U.S. every year. In addition to their 24/7 phone lifeline, chat, and text services, The Trevor Project also runs TrevorSpace, the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, and operates innovative education, research, and advocacy programs.

The joint venture is set to kick off this month in honor of Pride Month, and will run for one full year, with its peak moment set to launch in the fall. Later this year, It's a 10 will release a one-time, limited-edition product in support of The Trevor Project, to run in conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month (September) and National Coming Out Day (October). More information on this will be available closer to the launch.

"After sadly learning how many LGBTQ youth contemplate suicide each year, it truly broke me to my core, especially being a mother of 5 young children," said Carolyn Aronson, CEO & Founder of It's a 10 Haircare. "I have always been a big advocate for the community, so after learning this statistic and learning about the heroic work The Trevor Project is implementing, we knew we found an organization worth putting our support behind. We are thrilled to be working with an organization who is truly making a direct impact on the youth who need it. We are also ecstatic to unveil our limited-edition product in support of Trevor later this year."

"We are beyond grateful to It's a 10 Haircare for their generous donation, as well as their long-term commitment to supporting, celebrating, and affirming LGBTQ young people all year round," said Sofi Goode (she/her), Corporate Partnerships Manager at The Trevor Project. "Our research shows that more than half of youth said brands that support the LGBTQ community positively influence how they feel about being LGBTQ, further demonstrating the invaluable impact of this year-long partnership. Pride is more than just a month, and It's a 10's significant contribution will help The Trevor Project as we prepare to launch our life-saving digital crisis services internationally later this year."

About It's a 10 Haircare:

It's a 10 Haircare is an established, professional hair care line offering exceptional multipurpose products via salons and beauty supply stores worldwide. As one of the only female-owned professional hair care brands in the world, It's a 10 Haircare is dedicated to providing customers with the best hair experience possible. It's a 10 Haircare's collections include exceptional 10-in-1 multi-purpose products perfected and simplified to one unique lineup, providing solutions to all possible hair care needs.

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace. Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat TheTrevorProject.org/Help, or by texting 678678.

