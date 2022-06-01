Independa Adds New Partners to Ecosystem of Health Offerings on LG Consumer TVs

Independa Health Hub® will now offer mental telehealthcare, home lab tests, faith-based videos, music therapy content and more to access from the comfort of home.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independa , the award-winning TV-based platform providing remote engagement, education and care, today announced new partnerships on the Independa Health Hub®, an integrated ecosystem of health offerings available in the United States on 2022 and 2021 smart TVs from LG Electronics.

New partners offering their services on the Independa Health Hub include at-home health test provider RxHomeTest , interfaith video content and music therapy provider Coro Health , mental telehealthcare resources provided by MediOrbis and one-on-one tech support and education for older adults provided by Senior Savvy . These new partnerships mark an era of massive growth for the Independa Health Hub, which was officially launched with LG Electronics USA at CES® 2022.

"Independa is thrilled with our existing and latest additional partners, who all have been delivering impactful services and resources to dynamic communities," said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa. "By bringing these offerings to the familiar TV interface, we are able to reach millions of homes and improve access to life-changing health resources, 24/7, 365 days per year."

A recent 2022 survey found that telehealth greatly improved the lives of older adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, with 83% of adults feeling more comfortable for the well-being of their parent with telehealth as an option.

"Parks Associates research shows 23% of US internet households have used telehealth for therapy or counseling services and almost two thirds of consumers have had a telehealth session in the last year," said Elizabeth Parks, President & CMO, Parks Associates. "Consumers are embracing new ways to communicate and there has been dramatic adoption of remote care. The forced familiarity with virtual care lays a foundation for growth. Consumers now understand what it is and how to access services and this is an example of an innovative partnership highlighting new care models."

The Independa Health Hub provides consumers with bi-directional video communication that allows users to connect with healthcare providers, wellness services, family and friends in the comfort of their homes through their LG smart TVs. Further, a wide range of video-on-demand content as well as other valuable yet free services, such as pharmacy discounts and entertainment content, are available. As the first tele-healthcare service supported on LG TVs, Independa features an intuitive interface that makes it easy for users to initiate a video chat with a caregiver or easily access a menu of relevant professional services. Pop-up notifications inform when someone is calling and personal alerts can be set up for more reminders. All notifications and alerts are integrated into the webOS platform, so they are always just a glance away.

Matthew Durgin, Head of LG's Content and Services Development, welcomed the expanded Independa Health Hub partners to the LG smart TV ecosystem. "Compelling new integrated so-lutions like health content and testing bring simplicity to in-home care and can play a big role in enhancing lives of consumers across America, especially as the nation emerges from the pan-demic," he said.

About The Independa Health Hub®

The Independa Health Hub , integrated with webOS-enabled 2022 and 2021 LG smart TVs, notifies viewers of important communications while consuming content. This functionality helps users easily switch to important tele-appointments, receive medication reminders, messages or photos, or in general be reminded of important activities or events. Some Health Hub apps include:

Two-way video calls with loved ones and doctors -- social and clinical all in one (free)

Messages (free)

Photos (free)

Games (free)

Pharmacy Rx discounts (free)

Entertainment programming (free)

Dental discount offering

24/7 dental televisits

24/7 doctor televisits

24/7 therapy televisits

Medical grade health videos

Exercise videos that cater to every ability level

Faith-based videos

Music therapy

At home lab tests

About Independa

Founded in 2009, Independa, Inc, is the innovator of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform. Independa enables simplified yet powerful remote engagement to those most difficult to reach, most socially isolated, and most expensive to care for — whether professionally or through family and friends. Independa transforms a person's standard TV into a bi-directional engagement window to the world, enabling caregivers and loved ones alike to connect with the TV through a standard browser or an iOS or Android app. For senior living communities, homecare organizations, PACE programs, CCRCs and CCRCs at home, insurance organizations, and others providing care from a distance, Independa improves the care recipient quality of life and care, while increasing staffing and operational efficiencies and effectiveness. Independa helps people stay at their residence of choice longer, safer and more comfortably, delivering on the joys and possibilities of a Life, Connected™. Connect with Independa at independa.com , as well as on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Coro Health

Founded in 2009, Coro Health, is a digital therapeutics company based in Austin, Texas and is the leading provider of therapeutic music and spiritual support programs within the healthcare industry. The company's two flagship products, MusicFirst and CoroFaith are delivered to millions of users daily in over 5,000 locations. Coro Health's patented Music Prescription™ building technology has been clinically proven to create playlists that reduce agitation and depression. For more information or a demonstration, please visit www.corohealth.com or join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

About MediOrbis

MediOrbis is a multi-specialty telemedicine practice and telehealth company that is transforming the way healthcare is provided worldwide. MediOrbis delivers expert services in virtually any field of medicine, clinical care or diagnostics. Recognized for efficiency and cost-effectiveness, MediOrbis is shattering the barriers of traditional medicine and extending the reach of clinical care and chronic care management to its global customer base.

About RxHomeTest

RxHomeTest is an at-home health test provider based in Portland, Oregon, and is part of the Oregon Translational Research and Development Institute (OTRADI), which is at the forefront of healthcare innovation in the Pacific Northwest. The company makes health testing accessible through a wide range of reliable, convenient, and confidential lab tests to anyone seeking to monitor their health. Learn more about all their at-home tests at https://rxhometest.com/shop

About Senior Savvy

Senior Savvy provides one-on-one tech support and education for older adults and their families. Founded in 2018, founder and CEO Abbie Richie has hosted hundreds of live workshops, Q&A sessions, and online programs that are broadcasted through community content channels. Sessions and workshops can be tailored to fit the needs of each individual. Learn more on their website at seniorsavvy.net .

All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Lauren Chouinard

FortyThree, Inc.

831.621.5661

Independa@43pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Independa