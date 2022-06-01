ASPHALT PAVEMENT ALLIANCE ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2021 PERPETUAL PAVEMENT AWARD: BY PERFORMANCE

ORANGE PARK, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perpetual Pavement Awards (PPAs) celebrate long-life asphalt pavements. For 2021, a record number of 14 PPAs: By Performance were earned. Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) at Auburn University evaluated the nominations and validated the results.
Since the program began in 2001, 170 pavements in 32 U.S. states have been honored with the award. PPAs: By Performance are awarded for high-performing asphalt pavements that are at least 35 years old, have not suffered a structural failure and have an average interval between resurfacing of no less than 13 years. The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life, Perpetual Pavement design: excellence in design, quality in construction, and value to taxpayers.
The 2021 PPA: By Performance winners are:
- Alabama Department of Transportation, North Region, for a 42-year-old 4-mile section of U.S. 72 (AL 2) in Jackson County. (ALDOT's 13th PPA.)
- Arkansas Department of Transportation for a 43-year-old 5.38-mile section of AR 9 in Stone County. (ARDOT's 12h PPA.)
- Florida Department of Transportation for a 61-year-old 2.56-mile section of SR 60 in Pinellas County. (FDOT's 12th PPA.)
- Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration for a 48-year-old, 4.99-mile section of I-68 in Allegany County. (MDOT's sixth PPA.)
- Mississippi Department of Transportation for a 43-year-old 3.25-mile section of U.S. 82 from Oktibbeha County Line to 0.5 miles east of Catalpa Creek Bridge in Lowndes County. (MDOT's sixth PPA.)
- Nebraska Department of Transportation for a 59-year-old 4.68-mile section of N-1 in Cass County. (NDOT's fifth PPA.)
- Nevada Department of Transportation for a 41-year-old 2.276-mile section of SR 659, N. McCarran Blvd., from Mae Anne Ave. to N. Virginia St. in Washoe County. (NDOT's first PPA.)
- New Jersey Department of Transportation for a 53-year-old 3.3-mile section of I-287 in Morris County. (NJDOT's third PPA.)
- Ohio Department of Transportation, District 8, for a 53-year-old 2.64-mile section of I-275 in Hamilton County. (ODOT's sixth PPA.)
- Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 4-0, for a 56-year-old 2.78-mile section of SR 3022 in Luzerne County. (PennDOT's 11th PPA.)
- South Carolina Department of Transportation for a 45-year-old 4-mile section of I-95 in Jasper County. (SCDOT's 10th PPA.)
- Tennessee Department of Transportation for a 43-year-old 2.55-mile section of SR 50 in Maury County. (TDOT's record-number 17th PPA).
- Texas Department of Transportation for a 48-year-old 8.92-mile section of I-20 in Callahan County. (TxDOT's third PPA.)
- Washington State Department of Transportation for a 69-year-old 4.39-mile section of SR 7 in Pierce County. (WSDOT's eighth PPA.)
"One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement," said Amy Miller, P.E., National Director of the APA. "Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance, and conserve raw materials, ultimately leading to a truly sustainable structure that exemplifies the triple bottom line."
