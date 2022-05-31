InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Microwave for Warming Food (CHK-179)

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to warm food while working on a remote jobsite," said one of two inventors, from Honolulu, Hawaii, "so we invented the PORTABLE MINI-WAVE. Our design can be used at any indoor or outdoor location and it would not require electricity."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable microwave oven for warming food. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a traditional power source. As a result, it increases convenience and it can be used at work, campsites, outdoors, etc. The invention features a lightweight and compact design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for workers, outdoor enthusiasts, etc.

