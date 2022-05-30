Google Cloud and the Central Dutch Government Sign Agreement for Workspace for the Public Sector

Google Workspace will give Central Dutch Government more flexibility and choice for collaboration and productivity, supporting new hybrid-working environments

AMSTERDAM, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud today announced that it has signed a new agreement with the Central Dutch Government that will enable the Dutch public sector to take advantage of Google Workspace's suite of tools and offerings. This new agreement, which follows the Google Workspace for Education agreement signed last year, will also help facilitate multicloud adoption for Central Dutch public sector entities, such as government departments.

The intent of the new agreement is to make it easier and more efficient for Central Dutch public sector entities to leverage the full range of Google Workspace tools under preset negotiated terms. Organizations will be able to take full advantage of a range of technologies―including industry leading tools such as Chat, Docs, Meet and Sheets―bringing better digital services to Dutch citizens and supporting new hybrid-working environments.

In 2020, the Central Dutch Government started a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) on Google Workspace, and Dutch education sector representatives started a DPIA on Google Workspace for Education, a standard step when such institutions are looking to purchase certain new technologies. DPIAs help organizations better understand how companies process and protect personal data and define parameters for GDPR compliance. As a result of this process, the Central Dutch Government, the Dutch education sector organisations/institutions and Google Cloud found agreement and will continue working together on the DPIA recommendations.

"This is a milestone for Google Cloud's relationship with the Central Dutch Government, as we see the results of the DPIAs come to fruition. We've designed Google Workspace products and solutions, including Google Workspace for Education, to secure and protect the privacy of our customers' data. Our tools will empower the Dutch public sector, while adhering to strict security and privacy requirements. We are also looking forward to supporting greater choice and flexibility for public sector entities and are already doing so for education institutions across the Netherlands, providing access to innovative solutions, with cutting-edge security and greater resiliency," said Joris Schoonis, managing director Benelux, Google Cloud.

This agreement marks a new chapter in an ongoing relationship between the Central Dutch Government, Dutch public sector entities and Google Cloud.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

