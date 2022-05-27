Trade IPVERSE (IPV) Token For Liveable Income on XT.COM

DUBAI, UAE, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's first social infused exchange, XT.COM is glad to announce that it has listed IPVERSE (IPV) token with USDT trading pair in its Innovation Zone (Web 3.0). As the IPV token is now available live and colored on XT.COM, users can continue to deposit their crypto assets and trade hassle-free anytime.

IPVERSE (IPV) is a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency powered by blockchain technology. Additionally, IPVERSE is a secure and reliable Digital IP Transaction Network that establishes an IP transaction blockchain network of IP and solves the IP transactions opacity problem. Within IPVERSE ecosystem, IPV function as the primary monetary instrument.

XT.COM caters to the best selection of only the best tradable cryptocurrencies suitable for its users. Users can swiftly commence trading IPV/USDT on May 27, 2022 (UTC). For a better user experience, XT.COM pledges to open a withdrawal section on May 28, 2022 (UTC) for everyone who participates. This time is a good moment for everyone to trade IPV/USDT on XT.COM on the go for a liveable income.

Anisor, the Global CMO of XT.COM, expressed his excitement over the listing.

"Today marks a new innovative token listing as we are ready to onboard IPV token on XT.COM. This is a remarkable achievement and we congratulate and welcome IPVERSE to be listed on our platform. Users can start trading IPV token on XT.COM."

About IPVERSE (IPV)

IPV Token serves as an asset that can generate profit, as well as provide transaction processing by utilizing the strengths of blockchain-based services, It also provides the platform with the capability for expansion and maintenance and public interest functions for all users to own and create new IPs.

About XT.COM

Established in 2018, XT.COM is the world's first social infused digital assets trading platform, headquartered in Dubai. It has multiple operation centers across the globe including Singapore and Seoul. With 3+ million registered users, over 300,000+ monthly active users, and 30+ million users in the ecosystem, XT.COM strives to cater to its large user base by providing a safe and easy trading experience. The platform currently supports 500+ high-quality currencies and 800+ trading pairs which are accessible to the entire global crypto market.

