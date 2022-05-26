Flexpoint Ford Appoints Meredith Stein as Head of Investor Relations

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that Meredith Stein has joined the Firm as Head of Investor Relations. Based in Flexpoint's New York office, Ms. Stein will lead and manage the Firm's investor relations, communications, and fundraising efforts.

"We are excited to welcome Meredith to the Flexpoint team. She will be a great asset to the Firm as she has a wealth of investor relations experience and she is a terrific fit with Flexpoint's culture," said Don Edwards, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Flexpoint.

"The development of this new role emanates from our commitment to thoughtful engagement with our valued investors. As we continue to grow and expand as a firm, we are confident that Meredith will be a valuable contributor, representing Flexpoint in the market and further strengthening relationships with investors," noted Chris Ackerman, Managing Partner.

Ms. Stein commented, "I am extremely honored to join Flexpoint, one of the country's leading financial services and healthcare focused private equity investment firms, and to be working alongside the entire team at Flexpoint. I look forward to having a positive impact on Flexpoint's engagement with its limited partners."

Prior to joining Flexpoint, Ms. Stein led the investor relations efforts at Cross Ocean Partners, a Stone Point Capital backed special situations credit manager based in Greenwich, CT and London, UK. Prior to Cross Ocean Partners, Meredith was a Vice President at Avenue Capital Group, responsible for investor relations. Meredith started her career in the marketing and investor relations group at Arden Asset Management.

About Flexpoint Ford

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has approximately $5.67 billion of regulatory assets under management and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with additional offices in New York, New York. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

Media Contact:

Hallie Erlich

Prosek Partners

pro-flexpointford@prosek.com

View original content:

SOURCE Flexpoint Ford