Baseus Officially Extends Sales Channel on Shein

SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseus, a leading consumer electronics brand in the global market is officially settling business on shein.com with the best-selling product list. This step of business channel expansion aims to save the trouble of switching apps and granting everyone the access to a greater variety of products on their most frequented platform.

Baseus Technology (PRNewswire)

Arrivals:

True Wireless Earbuds:

Baseus WM01 Bluetooth Wireless Earbud comes in vibrant colors matching summer vibe outfits with a 4g lightweight design. It features the advanced wireless connection V5.0 offering a seamless sound transmission whilst houses a long-lasting battery for up to 25 hours listening teamed with the charging case.

Jelly Cable

The Baseus Jello series from 20W to 100W Fast Charging Cable were designed for USB-C to USB-C devices from smartphones, to tablets and even laptops. It supports multiple fast charging protocols such as PD 3.0, QC 3.0, PPS and more. On the material side, the cable is made of food-grade safe silicone with a skin-soft touch non-irritant to skin whilst tangle-proof.

Compact Charger

The Baseus Compact Quick Charger is crafted with more ports yet remains in a compact form factor that tucks easily on-the-go to charge smartphones, earbuds' charging cases, smartwatches and more at once. And as all Baseus' products, this charger is broadly compatible with mainstream devices and fast charging protocols.

Car Devices

Baseus Dual Port Car Charger comes with 2 USB-A ports both supporting a maximum output of 5V 2.4A to juice two devices at the same time. According to our research, we could say that this product is compatible with almost all types of car sockets.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus is an industry-leading consumer electronics brand integrating design, research and development, production and sales. Baseus operates and creates products highlighting "Practicality & Aestheticism". By 2021, Baseus garnered 96 international industrial design awards including Reddot, IF, iDEA, Golden Pin, G-Mark, and Pentawards, whilst amassed with up to 1325 patents. For further approach, visit www.baseus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BASEUS TECHNOLOGY (HK) CO, LIMITED