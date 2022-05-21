OSCAR HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Oscar Health, Inc. - OSCR

NEW ORLEANS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until July 11, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR), if they purchased or acquired the Company's Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's March 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Get Help

About the Lawsuit

Oscar Health and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement, violating federal securities laws.

On November 10, 2021, the Company disclosed a net loss for the quarter of $212.7 million, an increase of $133.6 million year-over-year, and that its Medical Loss Ratio ("MLR") for the third quarter 2021 increased 920 basis points year-over-year, to 99.7%, "primarily driven by higher net COVID costs as compared to the net benefit in 3Q20, an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) result, and the impact of significant SEP membership growth."

On this news, shares of Oscar Health fell $4.05 per share, or 24.5%, to close at $12.47 per share on November 11, 2021.

The case is Carpenter v. Oscar Health, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:22-cv-03885.

About ClaimsFiler

