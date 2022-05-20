MIB Re-Elects Chairman and Adds New Directors to its Board

BRAINTREE, Mass., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIB Group Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce the re-election of its Chairman of the Board for 2022-2023, the election of its new Vice Chair and two new Directors, and the re-election of three incumbent Directors. MIB's Board is composed of 11 independent directors, and one internal director, MIB's President and Chief Executive Officer.

MIB logo (PRNewsfoto/MIB Group, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Effective with MIB's May 20th Board Meeting, Bruce K. Baude, Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc. will be re-appointed Chairman. Sarah J. VanBeck, Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller of Athene will begin her service as Vice Chair. Gregory A. Linde, retired Senior Vice President – Individual Life of Principal Financial Group who served as Vice Chair in 2021-2022 will be retiring from the Board along with Director Jill Rebman, retired Vice President of Professional Services, John Hancock Life Insurance.

Newly elected to a three-year term on the MIB Board of Directors this May are Karen M. Phelan, Vice President, Underwriting Strategy & Innovation, PartnerRe North America Life and Monica Suryapranata, Managing Director & Controller, Retail and Institutional Annuities, New York Life Insurance Company. Re-elected to a second three-year term on the MIB Board are Michael C. S. Fosbury, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbian Mutual Life Insurance Company, who will also continue to serve as Immediate Past Chair, and David Chadwick, Executive Vice President, Underwriting & Claims, Primerica Life Insurance Company. Re-elected to a third term is Dean A. Del Vecchio, Chief Information and Operations Officer, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. MIB's other Directors who will continue to sit on the Board include Mary J. Bahna-Nolan, Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, Pacific Life Insurance Company; Dr. Gina Guzman, Vice President and Chief Medical Director, Munich Re, U.S. (Life); James E. Hohmann, President, CEO and Director, Vericity Holdings; Harold B. Rojas, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, The Baltimore Life Companies; and Brian Winikoff, President and CEO of MIB.

"MIB's Board includes a diverse group of highly experienced and well-respected leaders who have been remarkably engaged and supportive of MIB as we continue to pursue our transformative growth strategy," said Winikoff. "The insights, guidance and support provided by the Board has been invaluable and I want to thank all of our Board members for their engagement and service to MIB and the industry." He continued, "I would also like to thank Bruce Baude for his continuing leadership as he enters his second term as our Chairman and extend our thanks and best wishes to retiring Board members Greg Linde and Jill Rebman for their valued service."

"It is both my pleasure and privilege to stay on to serve a second term as Chairman of the MIB Board," said Baude. "Over the past two years MIB has enhanced the value the company provides to its members and the life insurance industry by bringing new and innovative solutions to the market that address common challenges, while enhancing the legacy services that members rely on. I look forward to continuing to work with the Board and MIB's leadership team to build on their strong foundation and continue to advance MIB's positive impact on the industry."

Bruce Baude joined the MIB Board in 2019 and will continue to serve for a second term as Chairman in 2022-2023. He is Chief Operations and Technology Officer of CNO Financial Group, Inc., providing strategic leadership over CNO's operations and IT functions. Prior to joining CNO, Mr. Baude was Chief Operating Officer at Univita Health and served as Chief Executive Officer of LTCG, the industry's largest third-party administrator for long-term care insurance. Immediately prior, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of ProCard, Inc., a subsidiary of global payments processor TSYS. Mr. Baude was previously with Bank One Corporation, where he held various roles including Chief Executive of Banc One Financial Card Services, a third-party payments processing company. He serves on both the National Board as well as the Greater Indiana Chapter Board of the Alzheimer's Association.

Sarah VanBeck, CPA, FLMI joined the MIB board in 2020 and will serve as its new Vice Chairman in 2022-2023. She is Senior Vice President, Corporate Controller for Athene. Before joining Athene in 2021, her previous roles included Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer for National Life Group, and Senior Vice President, Life & Retirement Controller at AIG, where she joined the industry in 1992 and served in financial reporting, accounting policy and divisional controllership roles.

Karen Phelan, FLMI, AALU will begin her term on the MIB Board in May 2022. She is Vice President, Underwriting Strategy & Innovation for PartnerRe's US Life business, responsible for strategy, business development and innovation in underwriting and related functions to build and support value-added partnerships with life carriers. She joined PartnerRe in December of 2018. With over 30 years of experience in underwriting and operations, Ms. Phelan was previously senior director of life insurance strategy at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data solutions to the insurance industry and Corporate Vice President, New Business and Underwriting at MassMutual, a top 10 life insurance carrier. She has spoken at numerous industry conferences and served on industry committees, including the Association of Home Office Underwriters (AHOU) program committee, Metropolitan Underwriters Discussion Group (MUD) board, LIMRA's Strategy and Innovation Committee, and the American Council of Life Insurance (ACLI) Innovation Subcommittee and is a past member of MIB's advisory council.

Monica Suryapranata will also begin her term on the MIB Board in May 2022. She is Managing Director and Controller for Retail and Institutional Annuities for New York Life, responsible for all accounting and financial reporting activities for the individual and group annuities retirement business for the company. Prior to joining New York Life, Ms. Suryapranata was Vice President & Variable Annuity Product Controller of AIG SunAmerica Life Companies, responsible for all reporting and analysis related to the variable annuity segment. Earlier in her career, she held various leadership roles in finance and accounting at Transamerica Financial Advisors and KPMG. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a founding member of the Asian Women Leadership in Philanthropy Fund housed at the Asian Pacific Community Fund.

About MIB

MIB Group Holdings, Inc. is the insurance industry's most trusted and secure partner for data, insights and digital solutions that support underwriting and actuarial decision making and improve industry efficiencies. With deep connections to the life insurance companies who are its members, and a sole focus on improving the insurance industry, MIB is uniquely positioned to provide data-driven solutions that address common industry challenges and enable clients to gain efficiencies, manage their risks, and grow profitably. MIB Group Holdings, Inc. provides services through its wholly owned operating subsidiaries, MIB, LLC, MIB Services, LLC and MIB Solutions, LLC. For more information, visit www.mibgroup.com.

Media Inquiries:

Betty-Jean Lane

Head of Marketing

781.980.0017

blane@mib.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIB Group Holdings, Inc.