LIMITED EDITION REISSUE OF BEASTIE BOYS' LONG OUT-OF-PRINT 4LP DELUXE EDITION OF THE MULTI-PLATINUM ALBUM 'CHECK YOUR HEAD' TO BE RELEASED JULY 15

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beastie Boys' multi-platinum album Check Your Head, on July 15, UMe will release a limited-edition reissue of the rare 4LP deluxe version of the album, originally released in 2009 as an artist store exclusive. The long out-of-print and much sought-after box set features the 2009 remaster of the original double album, plus two extra LPs of bonus content including remixes, live versions, and B-sides. All four LPs are pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a fabric wrapped, stamped, hardcover case. The Check Your Head 4LP box set can be purchased at participating independent retail outlets and will also be available to pre-order exclusively through the Beastie Boys online store, HERE.

Originally released in April 1992, Check Your Head was a milestone for Beastie Boys on multiple levels: It was their first album to be produced, in its entirety, by Beastie Boys with Mario Caldato Jr. and to feature keyboard player Keyboard Money Mark, as well as the first to be recorded at the band's own G-Son studios in Atwater Village, CA. Most significantly, however, Check Your Head marked the return of live instrumentation to the forefront and backbone of the Beastie Boys sound, with the bulk of the album featuring Mike D on drums, Adrock on guitar and MCA on bass for the first time since the band's early 1980s hardcore punk recordings.

Featuring the now-classic tracks "So What'cha Want," "Pass The Mic," "Gratitude" and "Jimmy James," Check Your Head stormed the U.S. Top 10, ultimately returning Beastie Boys to hard-touring, platinum-selling status, and setting the band up for the pop cultural dominance it would achieve in the decade to come.

BEASTIE BOYS CHECK YOUR HEAD 4LP BOX SET:

LP 1

Side A

Jimmy James

Funky Boss

Pass The Mic

Gratitude

Lighten Up

Side B

Finger Lickin' Good

So What' Cha Want

The Biz Vs The Nuge

Time For Livin'

Something's Got To Give

LP 2

Side C

The Blue Nun

Stand Together

Pow

The Maestro

Groove Holmes

Side D

Live At P. J.'s

Mark On The Bus

Professor Booty

In 3's

Namaste

LP 3

Side E

Dub The Mic (Instrumental)

Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)

Drunken Praying Mantis Style

Netty's Girl

Side F

The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)

So What' Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)

So What' Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)

Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)

LP 4

Side G

Stand Together (Live At French's Tavern, Sydney Australia)

Finger Lickin' Good (Government Cheese Remix)

Gratitude (Live At Budokan)

Honky Rink

Side H

Jimmy James (Original Original Version)

Boomin' Granny

Drinkin' Wine

So What' Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)

