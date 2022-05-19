Insurance executive, Coast Guard veteran to lead 7,000 claims employees

SAN ANTONIO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA announced today that Clyde Douglas has joined USAA as SVP and General Manager, Claims. He will oversee the Claims organization, focusing on providing exceptional service to USAA's members.

USAA Names Clyde Douglas as SVP and General Manager, Claims (PRNewswire)

Douglas brings more than 25 years of industry experience and joins USAA from Chubb where he was the executive vice president and chief operations officer of global claims. Most recently, Douglas was responsible for the global claims transformation, optimization, digital and intelligent process automation programs and vendor management. He also had oversight of financial and actuarial analysis, operations, as well as three regionalized North American claim service centers, which processed Chubb's personal and commercial claims.

Prior to joining the insurance industry, Clyde served in the United States Coast Guard for nine years.

"As a veteran, I'm honored to join such a well-recognized brand who has served a noble mission of serving active-duty service members, veterans and their families for 100 years," said Douglas. "I look forward to building on USAA's success and ensure that we are ready to meet the needs of our members and employees as we look to our next century."

USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

Contact: USAA Media Relations

External_communications@usaa.com

210-498-0940

USAA Logo (PRNewsfoto/USAA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE USAA