FiscalNote, Its Customers, and Campaigns Honored Across Multiple Categories at 2022 Reed Awards

FiscalNote's VoterVoice and its Customers — Health Policy Advocates, Credit Union National Association, Cruise Lines International Association, and National Retail Federation — Receive Top Honors

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FiscalNote , a leading technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, was named a 2022 Reed Awards Finalist in the "Best Data Analytics Solutions" category for its flagship advocacy product VoterVoice . FiscalNote's client, Health Policy Advocates (HPA), was awarded "Best Use of Data Analytics in Online Fundraising" for its groundbreaking campaign, "Leveraging Data to Improve Public Health Infrastructure Across the Nation."

Named for Campaigns & Elections Founder Stanley Foster Reed, the Reed Awards honor organizations across 22 distinct categories, representing the various sectors within the political campaign industry, including international work and grassroots advocacy. All finalist entries can be viewed on the Reed Awards website .

FiscalNote's flagship advocacy product, VoterVoice , was named a finalist in the "Best Data Analytics Solutions" category with its new feature VoterVoice Insights , which leverages real-time data to provide industry-specific benchmarks for users to compare and refine their advocacy campaigns.

FiscalNote customer Health Policy Advocates (HPA) won in the category of "Best Use of Data Analytics in Online Fundraising" for its initiative "Leveraging Data to Improve Public Health Infrastructure Across the Nation." HPA used FiscalNote for tracking legislation at a state and regional level, plus bill analysis, to create its 2021 Vaccine Policy State Legislative Scorecard, which scored over 900 vaccine-related bills across the United States. Leveraging FiscalNote data, HPA used the scorecard to help bridge the gap between public health and political trends, and even provide its clients with information on key stakeholders to help them build a holistic and actionable strategy.

Several other FiscalNote customers were recognized as part of the Reed Awards:

Credit Union National Association (CUNA) , Finalist , "Best Grassroots Advocacy Campaign:" CUNA used VoterVoice to launch a campaign mobilizing advocates and partners against an IRS provision in the Build Back Better Act (BBBA), resulting in more than 850,000 messages sent to Congress and over 235,000 new CUNA advocates.

Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) , Finalist , "Best Campaign Response to COVID-19:" CLIA's "Ready, Set, Sail" campaign leveraged the association's VoterVoice's Action Center to galvanize over 47,000 advocates to send 155,000 messages to members of Congress in support of cruise resumption.

National Retail Federation (NRF), Winner, "Grassroots Trade Association of the Year:" NRF combines FiscalNote and VoterVoice to build a powerful and effective grassroots and government affairs strategy that makes it the leading voice for all segments of the retail industry.

"It's no secret that the last two years have been unique and challenging for advocacy professionals, but the Reed Awards are a great recognition of the resilience, excellence, and innovation exhibited in challenging times," said Krystal Putman-Garcia, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Advocacy at FiscalNote. "Due to the pandemic, digital advocacy has become more timely and impactful than ever, and FiscalNote is proud to see how our customers rely on our industry-leading suite of products to push the boundaries and implement creative ideas to achieve their goals."

With recognitions at the 2022 Reed Awards, FiscalNote continues its impressive streak of honors for its advocacy campaigns and those developed on behalf of its customers. Last year, the company was also a finalist in the "Best Use of Data" category for the 2021 Reed Awards for its 2020 Advocacy Benchmark Report , which analyzed more than 394 million messages sent from FiscalNote's advocacy platforms during the 2019 calendar year.

