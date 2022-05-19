CNO Financial Group Announces Results from 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting

CARMEL, Ind., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced that at the company's annual meeting earlier today, its shareholders:

Elected nine directors (Gary C. Bhojwani, Ellyn L. Brown, Stephen N. David, David. B. Foss, Mary R. (Nina) Henderson, Daniel R. Maurer, Chetlur S. Ragavan, Steven E. Shebik, and Frederick J. Sievert) to serve terms expiring at next year's annual meeting.

Approved, by non-binding advisory vote, the executive compensation of the company's named executive officers as disclosed in the proxy statement for the annual meeting.

Approved the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to include the Replacement NOL Protective Amendment to preserve the value of tax net operating losses and certain other tax losses.

Ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,400 exclusive agents and 4,700 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

