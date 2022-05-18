GFL Environmental Inc. Announces Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today virtually via live audio webcast.

GFL Logo (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each of the director nominees as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld (a) Patrick Dovigi (b) Dino Chiesa (c) Violet Konkle (d) Jessica McDonald (e) Arun Nayar (f) Paolo Notarnicola (g) Ven Poole (h) Blake Sumler (i) Raymond Svider 446,989,759 (99.25%) 432,982,498 (96.14%) 449,477,893 (99.81%) 449,936,279 (99.91%) 430,105,984 (95.51%) 410,111,244 (91.07%) 448,777,242 (99.65%) 449,705,778 (99.86%) 445,396,084 (98.90%) 3,358,659 (0.75%) 17,365,920 (3.86%) 870,525 (0.19%) 412,139 (0.09%) 20,242,434 (4.49%) 40,237,174 (8.93%) 1,571,176 (0.35%) 642,641 (0.14%) 4,952,334 (1.10%)







Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of solid waste management, liquid waste management and soil remediation services through its platform of facilities across Canada and in more than half of the U.S. states. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 18,000 employees.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.