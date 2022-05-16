Partners at Climate Tech Venture Funds Urge Federal Leadership for Energy Transition

DURHAM, N.C., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SJF Ventures and 38 other climate venture funds write letter to congress and administration:

We need federal action to accelerate America's move to a more affordable, secure, clean, and vibrant energy industry

Dear President Biden, Leader Schumer, Speaker Pelosi,

As leaders of venture capital funds investing in entrepreneurial companies leading the clean energy transition, we are writing to urge you to pass the pending energy legislation this spring to accelerate America's move to a more affordable, secure, clean, and vibrant energy industry. The war in Ukraine has made the mission to cut global reliance on fossil fuels all the more urgent.

Many companies we have funded have scaled tremendously in the solar, wind, hydro, storage, efficiency, resilience, and biofuels industries and now provide more than four million jobs 1 in the U.S. and produce 21% of the country's power 2. These companies are helping on-shore the supply chain for the energy industries of the future, creating high quality manufacturing and installation jobs in every state and county.

Our funds and many others are speeding up the pace of investment in energy innovation. In 2021, $56 billion in venture capital was invested in over 1,600 Climate Tech companies in the U.S., increasing by more than 5X over the past six years.3

However, to confidently invest, we need consistent federal policy leadership. We appreciate the smart grid, electric vehicle, carbon capture and R&D measures in the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed last fall. Now we ask you to proceed on the remaining pending legislation including clean energy tax credits, research support, domestic manufacturing incentives, resilience and mitigation investments, and electric vehicle incentives. We also encourage the Administration to remove barriers to building more clean energy infrastructure, such as rapidly settling the recent solar module trade case.

For the U.S. to build a vibrant and healthy economy of the future, we must accelerate public investment to match the level of private dollar spending, including by funds like ours. These investments will strengthen the U.S. response to fossil fuel driven autocracies and will also help prevent the U.S. from falling further behind in leading these critical industries as countries like China invest heavily to support innovation and deployment of clean energy technologies.

The U.S. energy industry has led the world in technology and innovation. Our funds are excited to invest in the industry's future, helping to create quality jobs, build a vibrant and resilient economy, reduce emissions, and enhance national security.

Sincerely,

Dave Kirkpatrick, SJF Ventures

Rob Day, Spring Lane Capital

Tim Woodward, Prelude Ventures

Tripp Baird, The Builders Fund

Emily Fritze, The Westly Group

Sameer Reddy, Energy Impact Partners

Anup Jacob, Activate Capital

Scott Jacobs, Generate

Josh Posamentier, Congruent Ventures

Emily Kirsch, Powerhouse Ventures

Praveen Sahay, WAVE Equity Partners

Paul Straub, Wireframe Ventures

Erik Lensch, Leyline Renewable Capital

Stonly Blue, Third Sphere

Amy Francetic, Buoyant Ventures

Jason Blumberg, Energy Foundry

Wal van Lierop, Chrysalix Venture Capital

Erik Snyder, Drawdown Fund

Tom Amis, Equilibrium Capital

Kevin Tidwell, Grantham Foundation

Tom Rand, ArcTern Ventures

Karl Khoury, Arborview Capital

Dan Goldman, Clean Energy Ventures

Andrée-Lise Méthot, Cycle Capital

Paul Richardson, Renewal Funds

Dawn Lippert, Elemental Excelerator

Sasha Brown, Ecosystem Integrity Fund

Daniel Prawda, GEF Capital Partners

Tyler Lancaster, Energize Ventures

Tom Steyer & Katie Hall, Galvanize Climate Solutions

Josh Cohen, City Light Capital

Ron Gonen, Closed Loop Partners

Monica Varman, G2 Venture Partners

Justin Desrosiers, SustainVC

Mike Jackson, Earthshot Ventures

Paul Seidler, Evergreen Climate Innovations

Whitney Haring-Smith, Anzu Partners

Scott Tierney, Valo Ventures

Brendan Bell, Aligned Climate Capital

Contact: Dave Kirkpatrick

