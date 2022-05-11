NEWSWEEK PARTNERS WITH THE 2022 COPENHAGEN DEMOCRACY SUMMIT WHERE PRESIDENT OBAMA JOINS LEADERS IN JUNE

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek will partner with the 5th Copenhagen Democracy Summit hosted by the Alliance for Democracies, which will welcome President Obama and participants from the Obama Foundation's Europe Leaders program. The Copenhagen Democracy Summit was founded by former Danish Prime Minister and NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen. It is a high-level forum bringing together politicians, business leaders, and democracy activists on the frontline in the global struggle for freedom.

President Obama will deliver closing remarks at the Summit and join Obama Foundation leaders from across Europe to discuss how to strengthen democracy, elevate the role of young leaders in democratic change, and advance values-based approaches to solutions to shared challenges.

President Obama's session will take place on Friday, June 10 and will be livestreamed at https://copenhagendemocracysummit.com and Obama.org

Newsweek has been selected as the leading international media organization to bring live updates and coverage from on the ground at the Copenhagen Summit on the 9th and 10th of June. Alongside President Obama, speakers include Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

The Obama Foundation has announced that President Obama will be in Europe to meet with Obama Foundation leaders about challenges to democracy and the role young people around the world can play in building something better. As part of the Obama Foundation's nonpartisan mission to inspire, empower, and connect people to change their world, the Foundation develops leaders who are working to address the biggest challenges of our time with values-based approaches rooted in the legacy of President and Mrs. Obama.

The Copenhagen Democracy Summit is dedicated to strengthening the resolve of the world's democracies. The joint partnership with Newsweek is a testament to the news organization's belief in vigorous, respectful and honest debate, where its mission is to listen to viewpoints from across the political and cultural spectrum.

Alliance of Democracies Foundation, Bredgade 71, 1260 Copenhagen, Denmark, www.allianceofdemocracies.org

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia. For more information about Newsweek visit https://www.newsweek.com/

Media Contact:

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for Newsweek

laura@lbgpr.com

+1-347-683-1859

View original content:

SOURCE Newsweek