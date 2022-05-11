MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

BISMARCK, N.D., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 21.75 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

MDU Resources logo (PRNewswire)

The dividend is payable July 1 to stockholders of record June 9, 2022.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.