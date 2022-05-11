BRG Announces It Will Be a RelativityOne Silver Partner at Relativity Fest London

BRG recognized for meeting elite partnership-level requirements

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Berkeley Research Group (BRG) today announced that it has become a RelativityOne Silver Partner for providing exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users.

By becoming a RelativityOne Silver Partner, BRG can further leverage its eDiscovery expertise to provide more value and better results for its clients. Additionally, the move gives BRG the added scalability needed in today's data-centric society and allows the firm to continue to build expertise and intellectual property on top of one connected global solution.

"We are proud of this recognition, which reflects our ongoing commitment to RelativityOne and to continuing to enhance the level of service excellence for our clients," said BRG Managing Director Richard Finkelman. "Our RelativityOne partnership means that we will have the latest, most up-to-date software from a service, functionality and security standpoint, running on a vast global infrastructure with few, if any, peers when it comes to capacity, performance, resiliency and security."

The RelativityOne Silver level is part of the Relativity Partner program and recognizes organizations that have reached a high bar for experience, customer satisfaction, and staff training and certifications. These partners are proven innovators, with at least one custom application available in the Relativity App Hub . Their ability to make clients successful with RelativityOne is demonstrated and impressive.

"BRG is a longstanding Relativity partner since 2017 that has been committed to providing their clients with the very best eDiscovery offerings. The BRG Analytics Dashboard has proven to be valuable for their users, and we can't wait to see what they develop next," said James Zinn, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Relativity. "We congratulate BRG on their milestone and look forward to the important work they will continue to do to benefit the industry."

BRG is participating in Relativity Fest London, a free, in-person event taking place on May 17. View the agenda here.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: disputes and investigations, corporate finance, and performance improvement and advisory. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC