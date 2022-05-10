TEAMSTERS LAUD HOUSE MEASURE PROTECTING CONGRESSIONAL STAFF'S RIGHT TO ORGANIZE

Those Working for Lawmakers Must Have an Opportunity to Join a Union, O'Brien Says



WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters strongly endorse a House resolution set for a vote today that would recognize congressional workers' right to organize, finishing a process the chamber began more than a quarter-century ago when lawmakers passed the Congressional Accountability Act in 1995.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

The measure offered by Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.) gives some 9,100 staffers the same rights as other workers to join together and collectively bargain for better pay, benefits and working conditions. It comes at a time when frustration has been brewing over wage disparities and long work hours on Capitol Hill.

"People who work for politicians deserve the same rights as those who work for big business," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters General President. "These workers are fighting to join a union and House lawmakers must do the right thing and protect their right to organize. It's time these elected officials set an example for corporate America."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has endorsed the resolution, but its future in the Senate is more uncertain. Regardless of what happens in the Senate, House staffers would be allowed to organize even if only the House passes the measure.

