Guide Sensmart Has Released New TK Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular

WUHAN, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitalpha, the brightest star in the Equuleus constellation, is 52.5 times more luminous than the sun, shining with a dazzling light, just like the new release, TK Gen2 Kitalpha thermal monocular from Guide Sensmart. This new arrival comes with the enhanced and new capabilities of night vision, laser indicating and outdoor lighting that enable users to absorbedly explore the world through the darkness.

Equipped with Guide's new self-developed infrared detector and the patented image processing technology, the new TK captures sharp imaging and is packed with powerful features like image and video recording, smooth zoom, approximate ranging and PIP. Personalized image observation is supported in different scene modes.

This Guide thermal monocular chose its first show at the HuntEx2022 from April 22 to 24 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Unexpectedly, the power failure left visitors in the dark across the hall last day and it did not enrage visitors who came to the Guide Sensmart's booth. The visitors took this thermal camera for night vision. The considerate ergonomic design makes it a comfort for one-hand operation and portability, and differential button design allows operation in total darkness. Visitors like the amazing imaging quality and they can't keep their hands off it. Detection up to 3km ensures the long-range view and safety, which can be used for animal observation.

Since thermal imaging camera is a passive non-contact recognition tool of targets, it is concealed and not easy to be discovered, making it convenient to observe fast animals in a safer place. Three scene modes give prominence to animals and its LCOS eyepiece prevents condensation or fogging and helps users maintain a clear view.

Except the TK Gen2, Guide Sensmart will showcase their newest products and solutions at MILIPOL QATAR exhibition taking place May 24-26, 2022, in Doha Exhibition & Convention Center.

At booth #C070, Guide Sensmart will show innovative thermal imagers for petroleum & metallurgy, mechanical & electrical and law enforcement. Product and application specialists will be available to discuss users' specific requirements.

About Guide Sensmart

Guide Sensmart is the subsidiary of Guide Infrared (SZ.002414), the world leading infrared thermal imaging systems manufacturer with over 20 years of experience in the infrared industry and mass production capacity. https://www.guideir.com/.

