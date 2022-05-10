GOODYEAR'S HARDWORKING ENDURANCE™ WHA BECOMES THE COMPANY'S FIRST WASTE HAUL TIRE TO BE MADE WITH A MORE SUSTAINABLE SOYBEAN OIL TREAD COMPOUND

AKRON, Ohio, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced at the 2022 Waste Expo trade show, a new formulation of its popular Endurance™ WHA waste haul tire made with a renewable soybean oil compound. The Endurance WHA is now made with soybean oil, which replaces a portion of the petroleum-based materials used in its production. The soybean oil in the tire is a bio-based material currently sourced from surplus left over from food applications and is another step in Goodyear's global journey to fully replace petroleum-derived oils by 2040.

"Producing the new Endurance WHA tire lineup with a sustainable soybean oil compound will help waste haul fleets pursue their sustainability goals while delivering the long hours to removal that the Endurance WHA tire is known for," said Jessica Julian, commercial product marketing manager, Goodyear North America. "In each new Endurance WHA tire, soybean oil will replace almost 16 liquid ounces of free-flowing petroleum oil – almost as much as a 16-ounce red plastic party cup. When you multiply that by a moderately-sized regional waste haul fleet of around 500 trucks, it could decrease petroleum-based products by the equivalent of almost 15 barrels of oil."

Endurance WHA tire models made with soybean oil are now available for order and will head into production in Q3 of 2022.

The Endurance WHA tire is designed to keep waste haul fleets on the road longer with a dual-layer tread compound that helps optimize treadwear. Add to that, rolling resistance and a deep 24/32" skid depth for long tread life in waste haul applications. Additionally, the Endurance WHA comes with optional built-in DuraSeal Technology® that instantly seals tread punctures to help fleets reduce downtime, costly repairs and premature removal of a tire.

The Endurance WHA with soybean is part of Goodyear's Total Mobility platform of providing trusted products, a premier service network and complete tire management to our customers. For more information on the Endurance WHA lineup, visit www.goodyeartrucktires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

