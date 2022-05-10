6sense Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

6sense named among best workplaces in Software category

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 6sense , the leading platform for B2B organizations generating predictable revenue, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year. The list is the result of a comprehensive assessment of companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

"This award is a reflection of our promise to employees that their time at 6sense is the best chapter in their career," said Jason Zintak, CEO of 6sense. "Across the organization, it's easy to spot difference makers challenging the status quo, encouraging each other, and inspiring innovation. Our company values such as fun, accountability, mindfulness, integrity, and others, uniquely show up in our interactions and our work."

6sense leads the RevTech Revolution, applying the power of AI to every step of the revenue generation process, removing the guesswork that plagues revenue teams, thereby providing a better customer experience, and producing high-quality pipeline that is ultimately more likely to convert to revenue.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company nominated took part in an employee survey which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

In the past year, 6sense has received a number of accolades and recognition for its workplace culture including:

#3 Best Place to Work in 2022 for Glassdoor's Employees' Choice Awards

Ranked among the Top 2022 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Business Times

Recognized by employee-review website Comparably for the Best Company Outlook and Happiest Employees, Best Perks & Benefits, Best Culture, Best for Women and Best for Diversity, Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Best Engineering Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, Best Marketing Teams and Best Sales Teams

Best CEO 2021 by Glassdoor and Comparably

About 6sense

6sense reinvents the way organizations create, manage, and convert pipeline to revenue. The 6sense B2B platform captures anonymous buying signals, predicts the right accounts to target at the ideal time, and recommends the channels and messages to boost revenue performance. Removing guesswork, friction and wasted sales effort, 6sense empowers sales, marketing, and customer success teams to significantly improve pipeline quality, accelerate sales velocity, increase conversion rates, and grow revenue predictably. 6sense has been recognized for its market-defining technology by Forbes Cloud 100, G2, TrustRadius, Gartner, and Forrester, and for its strong culture by Glassdoor, Inc. Magazine, and Comparably. Learn more at 6sense.com .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

