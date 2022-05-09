For 12 years in a row, Randstad Sourceright named a Leader in Everest Group's RPO PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

ATLANTA, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions provider Randstad Sourceright today announced that it has been recognized as a "Leader" and a "Star Performer" in Everest Group's "Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global."

Randstad Sourceright was evaluated high on both Market Impact and the Vision & Capability scale, which measures a provider's ability to deliver services successfully among market share Leaders.

"It is an honor to once again be named a Leader and a Star Performer in global RPO by Everest Group," said Michael Smith, global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. "This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to providing employers with world-class resources and accelerating the transformation of human capital models. Our RPO solutions are helping companies make smart decisions about how work gets done, build a sustainable talent pipeline, and deliver exceptional experiences for their people to meet current and future business ambitions."

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix is the most trusted and fact-based analysis of service provider capabilities, covering over 50 different market segments each year. To arrive at the 2022 results, the global PEAK Matrix assessed 36 RPO providers and classified them into three categories — Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants — by evaluating them on seven dimensions — market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, delivery footprint, and vision and strategy. The evaluation also identifies Star Performers based on the greatest positive relative year-over-year movement on the PEAK Matrix.

"Randstad Sourceright's global delivery footprint, strong domain knowledge, and mature technology capabilities have enabled it to curate an extensive RPO portfolio across all industries and buyer segments," said Aniruddha Kulkarni, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its continued and focused investments in technology, Total Talent Acquisition (TTA), and consulting and advisory capabilities have helped position it as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 – Global."

About Randstad Sourceright

Randstad Sourceright is a global talent solutions leader, driving the talent acquisition and human capital management strategies for the world's most successful employers. We empower companies by leveraging a Human Forward strategy that balances the use of innovative technologies with expert insights, supporting both organizations and people in realizing their true potential. As an operating company of Randstad N.V. — the world's leading global provider of HR services with revenue of € 24.6 billion — Randstad Sourceright's subject matter experts and thought leaders around the world continuously build and evolve our solutions across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), managed services programs (MSP) and total talent solutions. For more information, visit www.randstadsourceright.com .

