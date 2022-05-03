VCM Products Acquires Vic West Brands, Creator of Grandpa Gus's™ Brand

BuggyBeds®, EcoBuggy® expands plant-based, natural repellent portfolio with addition of Grandpa Gus's

FREEHOLD, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VCM Products, LLC (VCM), owner of BuggyBeds® and EcoBuggy® brands, announced today it has acquired Vic West Brands, creator of Grandpa Gus's™ Natural Pest Control Products. Vic West Brands founder, Nick Olynyk, will remain part of the executive management team, overseeing the company's e-commerce strategy and growth plans. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Vic West Brands is a leading direct-to-consumer online pest control manufacturer. The company specializes in the creation and innovation of plant-based pest solutions and sells across all retail channels in multiple countries. Vic West Brands was founded in 2013, and it is a leading purveyor of natural pest control products in direct-to-consumer and online marketplaces with its Grandpa Gus's Natural Pest Control Products brand. The company also maintains shelf placement in brick and mortar stores throughout North America, and appears on QVC and in mail-order catalogs. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

"Vic West Brands is a perfect complement to VCM and together we have the opportunity for great expansion in the natural, plant-based pest and insect control product categories," said Calvin Johnston, CEO, VCM. "BuggyBeds and recently launched EcoBuggy demonstrate VCM's commitment to leading in developing innovative, eco-friendly solutions that are effective and safe for your family and the planet. Grandpa Gus's has experienced tremendous growth, and it is a natural extension of our portfolio. We are thrilled to welcome Nick and the entire Vic West Brands team."

"Grandpa Gus is ready to step into the next phase of his life," said Olynyk. "By partnering with Rock Mountain Capital and VCM Products, we expect growth across multiple channels to accelerate exponentially. The industry experience, technology and management teams brought together through VCM Products and Vic West Brands creates a true synergy of product, knowledge and ambition within the consumer pest control space."

VCM is a portfolio company of Rock Mountain Capital, a private equity firm focused on working with entrepreneurs and management teams in the consumer goods & services, healthcare services and technology, media and telecom (TMT) sectors. Financing for the acquisition was provided by Plexus Capital, the company's existing lender.

"We are especially excited about this acquisition given the shared focus on natural and clean ingredients, expanded breadth of pest repellent offerings across the combined product portfolio, and opportunity for continued channel expansion in both brick and mortar and online," said John Battinelli, Principal, Rock Mountain Capital. "Nick's continued involvement and deep e-commerce expertise will be of great help as we continue to build the VCM platform."

About VCM Products

VCM Products is a leading pest repellent manufacturer and wholesaler. VCM includes the BuggyBeds® and EcoBuggy® brands that are sold nationally at major retailers and online. The company is headquartered in Freehold, N.J., was founded in 2011 and featured in a 2012 episode of "Shark Tank."

About Vic West Brands

Vic West Brands, creators of Grandpa Gus's Natural Pest Control Products, is a leading direct-to-consumer online pest control manufacturer. The company specializes in the creation and innovation of plant-based chemical pest solutions selling across all channels and multiple countries. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas and was founded in 2013.

About Rock Mountain Capital

Rock Mountain Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in and growing middle market companies in the consumer goods & services, healthcare services and technology media & telecom (TMT) sectors. Rock Mountain works with entrepreneurs and management teams to accelerate organizational development, execute on organic growth opportunities and pursue strategic M&A and roll-up/consolidation strategies.

