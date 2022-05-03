Taiga Named Fast Company's 2022 Best World Changing Idea Overall in North America

Annual Award Recognizes Manufacturer's Mission to Revolutionize Powersports Industry with Electric Vehicles that Transform the Way People Access the Outdoors

MONTREAL, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer, today was named overall North American Winner in Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards. Taiga's electric off-road performance powertrain is featured alongside a list of esteemed global companies focused on clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Fast Company," said Taiga CEO Sam Bruneau. "We founded Taiga just over six years ago with a mission to revolutionize the powersports industry with electric vehicles that transform the way people access the outdoors. This award further validates our mission and serves as evidence of the progress we have made toward changing how people connect with the natural world through our industry-leading electric powertrains, connectivity, and design."

Taiga was born to electrify the off-road segment, the most challenging and demanding vehicle category. As a trailblazing off-road EV brand, the product line includes mountain, trail, and utility snowmobiles, as well as personal watercraft models. With a clean-sheet manufacturing approach and rigorous performance standards, the purpose-built electric powertrains allow outdoor enthusiasts to consciously explore without compromising performance, noise, reliability, and efficiency. No powertrain maintenance, customizable drive parameters and hyper-precise throttle controls contribute to ease of use and approachability. Bringing peak performance in all conditions and standard automotive charging, Taiga is setting the standard for durability and reliability in electric powersports.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all. Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit https://www.taigamotors.com.

