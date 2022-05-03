Six Kids Crowned Champions in Elks Hoop Shoot Finals

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year, COVID-induced hiatus, the 2022 Elks Hoop Shoot National Finals bounced back! In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the national program, the Elks hosted the National Finals of the youth free throw tournament at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. On April 30, 72 of the nation's best free-throw shooters dueled for national titles in boys and girls divisions in three age-groups.

On Saturday, April 30, six Frank Hise National Champions were crowned at the 2022 #HoopShoot National Finals! Their names will be displayed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. (PRNewswire)

After a total of 1,546 made free throws, six champions were crowned:

8- to 9-year-olds

Emersyn Hess of Indiana (24/25) and Croix Kendall of Florida (24/25, 33/35 in an epic shoot-off)

10- to 11-year-olds

Kyla Lea of California (22/25) and Madox Hodges of Washington (24/25)

12- to 13-year-olds

Bree Besonen of Michigan (24/25) and Brendan Smith of Georgia (25/25)

All six champions will have their names displayed in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., and will visit the Hall as guests of the Elks.

During the Hoop Shoot weekend, the finalists and their families enjoyed a night at a Chicago White Sox game and engaged in community service. They donated supplies and wrote thank-you cards to local veterans at V.A. centers in Chicago as a part of the Elks' pledge to help the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs eliminate homelessness among veterans.

Funded by the Elks National Foundation, the Hoop Shoot has been developing gritty kids for 50 years. The inaugural class of the Elks Hoop Shoot Hall of Fame presentation took place between contests. Members include Seimone Augustus, Steve Alford, Chris Mullin, Doris Zerrusen, Cam and Linda Cronk, Getty Powell, Frank Hise, Vern Larson and Larry Torres. The keynote speaker at the Awards Banquet was Keith Mills, National President of the Elks.

The Elks organization, which will be hosting the Hoop Shoot National Finals again next year, is headquartered in Chicago.

The complete results from this year's Hoop Shoot are available at elks.org/hoopshoot. Next year's tournament tips off in the fall in local communities everywhere. Video of the Finals is available at the Elks National Foundation's YouTube channel, enf.elks.org/HS22Playlist.

