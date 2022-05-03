Simone Ashley, Olivia Rodrigo, Mindy Kaling, Kacey Musgraves and Eva Chen Shine in De Beers at the 2022 Met Gala

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- De Beers diamonds shined on Simone Ashley, Olivia Rodrigo, Mindy Kaling, Kacey Musgraves and Eva Chen at the annual Met Gala in New York City. The gala celebrated Metropolitan Museum of Art's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", the finale of a two-part exhibit and attendees perfectly embodied the "Gilded Glamour" dress code for the evening in natural diamond looks by De Beers Jewellers.

De Beers Jewellers at the 2022 Met Gala (PRNewswire)

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley looked radiant in her black and gold ensemble showcasing the night's gilded dress code in De Beers' latest High Jewelry collection, The Alchemist of Light. She wore a statement choker necklace featuring a 4.22 carat fancy brownish yellow diamond at its center set in black rhodium plated 18k white gold with complementing diamond drop earrings and a ring, all from the 'Light Rays' set, a striking visual interpretation of sunlight radiating through shadowy clouds.

Singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo was whimsical in a lavender gown with butterfly embellishments in her flowing hair. Her De Beers diamond jewelry perfectly accented her youthful look with statement diamond line earrings and a ring from the Arpeggia collection, appropriately inspired by musical notes and a visual form of melody. She also accessorized with a butterfly high jewelry ring and a classic bezel-set diamond line necklace.

Actor and comedian Mindy Kaling also chose a lavender-hued gown and paired it with delightfully colorful high jewelry from De Beers' Reflections of Nature collection, inspired by the breathtaking landscapes where its diamonds are discovered in Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Canada.

Singer and songwriter Kacey Musgraves dazzled in a black gown bejeweled with firework embellishments and De Beers' 'Motlatse Marvel' necklace featuring pink, orange, yellow and white diamonds that mirrored her festive dress in a sunburst pattern. She also chose a pear-shaped diamond cocktail ring, statement bracelet and pair of classic diamond studs.

De Beers looks at the 2022 Met Gala include:

Simone Ashley in De Beers Jewellers at the 2022 Met Gala

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Light Rays' Collar Necklace set in 18K Black Rhodium Plated White Gold Featuring a 4.22 Carat Fancy Brownish Yellow Radiant-Cut Diamond Surrounded by White Diamonds

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Light Rays' Fringe Earrings set in 18K Black Rhodium Plated White Gold featuring Fancy Deep Brownish Yellow & Fancy Deep Greenish Yellow Pear-Shaped Diamonds Paired with White Pear-Shaped Diamonds

De Beers The Alchemist of Light 'Light Rays' Crown Ring set in 18K Black Rhodium Plated White Gold featuring a 1.08 Carat Fancy Vivid Orange Yellow Square Emerald-Cut Diamond Surrounded by White Diamonds

Olivia Rodrigo in De Beers Jewellers at the 2022 Met Gala

De Beers Portraits of Nature Monarch Butterfly White Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 2.95 carats

De Beers Arpeggia Three-Line Diamond Earrings set in 18K White Gold, 9.13 carats

De Beers DB Classic Bezel-Set Flexible Diamond Necklace set in 18K White Gold, 5.89 carats

De Beers Arpeggia Three-Row Diamond Ring set in 18K White Gold, 1.64 carats

Kacey Musgraves in De Beers Jewellers at the 2022 Met Gala

De Beers Reflections of Nature Motlatse Marvel Diamond Necklace set in 18K White, Yellow & Rose Gold , 66.00 carats

De Beers DB Classic Round Brilliant Diamond Studs set in Platinum, 4.04 carats

De Beers Phenomena Glacier Diamond Bracelet set in 18k White Gold, 12.28 carats

De Beers Volute Ring set in Platinum, 6.80 carats

Mindy Kaling in De Beers Jewellers at the 2022 Met Gala

De Beers Reflections of Nature Namib Wonder Bird Medallion set in 18K White & Yellow Gold, 43.90 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature Motlatse Marvel Earrings set in 18K White, Yellow & Rose Gold , 5.48 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature Motlatse Marvel Bracelet set in 18K White, Yellow & Rose Gold , 26.98 carats

De Beers Reflections of Nature Motlatse Marvel Ring set in 18K White, Yellow & Rose Gold , 4.73 carats

Eva Chen in De Beers Jewellers at the 2022 Met Gala

De Beers Swan Lake Diamond Necklace set in 18K Rose Gold , 25.26 carats

About De Beers Jewellers

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewelry. Building on De Beers' 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world's most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 30 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via debeers.com.

