LifePack Campaign Named Finalist in Media & Entertainment Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

From a 3D printed vaccine patch to an electric truck, a seawater-powered lamp, and countless other bold innovations, the sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

The LifePack campaign, an initiative that harnesses the power of video gaming to help end childhood malnutrition, was named as a finalist in the Media and Entertainment Category. The Eleanor Crook Foundation – a U.S. based philanthropy dedicated to the fight against malnutrition – created LifePack alongside social impact agency hive to breathe new life into this issue and engage new audiences to be part of the solution. LifePack works with the video game industry, creating in-game transactions allowing players to save real lives by doing what they already love – gaming. It's designed to work across any platform, any genre, any game, generating funds through in-game transactions.

Every 25 cents raised through LifePack will provide one life-saving Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) packet to a child in need. Three packets a day for six to eight weeks can bring a child back from the brink of death. All of the money raised through LifePack's video game partners goes directly towards the purchase and distribution of lifesaving RUTF in communities in East Africa.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

"We built the LifePack campaign with one main goal in mind – to save as many kids' lives as possible," said William Moore, CEO of the Eleanor Crook Foundation. "We're thrilled to be honored by Fast Company alongside incredible companies and organizations, and humbled by the potential of our initiative. At a time when conflict, rising prices, and climate shocks are threatening the health and well-being of communities around the world, LifePack feels more important than ever."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About LifePack: LifePack is an initiative aimed at uniting the video game industry to end severe malnutrition, the #1 killer of children. It's designed to work across any platform, any genre, any game, generating funds through in-game transactions. LifePack was developed by hive and the Eleanor Crook Foundation with the goal of rallying gamers and gaming companies to save one million lives. 100% of funds raised through LifePack will go to purchase and distribute life-saving treatment in eastern Africa. To learn more about LifePack and how to directly support the campaign, visit lifepack.org .

About The Eleanor Crook Foundation: The Eleanor Crook Foundation is a growing U.S. philanthropy fighting to end global malnutrition through research, policy analysis, and advocacy. For 25 years, the Foundation has worked to scale improved solutions to child malnutrition with the ultimate goal of saving children's lives and enabling them to excel in school, work, and beyond.

About hive: hive is an award-winning social impact agency founded by experts in strategy, policy, advocacy, marketing, advertising and communications to help companies, organizations, and individuals create measurable and sustainable social impact. hive offers a vast network of experts in branding, communications, micro-financing, technology, design thinking, and other critical areas. A for-profit organization, 10% of hive's profits are invested in women's and girls' empowerment initiatives. Clients include The Gates Foundation, the ONE Campaign, change.org , and more. To learn more visit www.ahive.com .

