Hudson Alliance LLC Awarded Master Ordering Agreement Under FAA eFAST

Hudson Alliance LLC, an SBA-approved mentor-protégé joint venture between Federal Professional Solutions, a woman-owned small business, and IntelliDyne, LLC has been awarded a Master Ordering Agreement (MOA) on the Electronic Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Accelerated and Simplified Tasks (eFAST) contract vehicle.

"We are honored for the opportunity to support the important mission of the FAA. Thanks to our experience across both the commercial market and the DoD, we understand what it means to support mission-critical functions and are ready to bring innovative solutions to support the FAA as it looks to the future of America's airspace safety needs," said Marcy Anderson, Hudson Alliance Managing Member.

FAA eFAST is the FAA's preferred contracting vehicle for small business contracts because it streamlines the procurement process for all stakeholders using a web-based acquisition tool and automated workflows compliant with applicable FAA standards. Under the eFAST contract, Hudson Alliance brings support and expertise to the FAA in functional areas including Business Administration & Management, Computer/Information Systems Development, and Computer Systems Support.

About Federal Professional Solutions (FPS)

Federal Professional Solutions (FPS) is a Woman Owned Small Business specializing in IT managed services, network infrastructure, security integration and project management services. FPS has a proven track record for delivering innovative and customized security solutions. We manage all aspects of our clients projects from design, providing equipment/materials, installation, programing, testing and commissioning. Learn more at https://www.fedprosolutions.com.

About IntelliDyne

IntelliDyne is a leading Government Information Technology firm enabling better mission performance through innovative technology solutions. We manage public sector programs that deliver higher operational efficiency and measurable value to clients. We advise, develop, and execute effective solutions in Enterprise IT Management, Analytics, Cyber Security & Information Assurance, Application Development, and Cloud Computing. Learn more at https://www.intellidyne-llc.com/

