Dimensional Innovations Announces Partnership with Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum

The experience design firm will create, interactive exhibits educating about Earhart's achievements and her impact on the aviation industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dimensional Innovations (DI) is proud to announce it is partnering with the new Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum (AEHM) in Atchison, Kansas, to design and build an immersive and educational experience about the aviation icon. Unveiling in 2023 at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59), AEHM will showcase numerous interactive, STEM-centered exhibits that will chronicle Earhart's life and achievements, giving museum-goers a glimpse into the effect she had on aviation and its most prominent figures.

"We're excited by the opportunity to work alongside the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum and help tell the incredible story of Amelia and her impact on the world of aviation," said Tucker Trotter, CEO, Dimensional Innovations. "The museum will be robust with interactive elements, gamified exhibits and educational components that tell of Amelia's life and the countless individuals she influenced."

Utilizing virtual reality, hands-on experiences, and interactive games, the museum's blend of immersive exhibits will transcend the typical educational experience. Carefully crafted to meet National Curriculum Standards, Kansas Curriculum Content Standards and Missouri Standards of Learning, each component examines every element of Earhart's life — from childhood to adulthood, her path to becoming a pilot and numerous individuals she impacted along the way. Upon completion, AEHM will apply to be a Smithsonian Affiliate.

"Amelia's influence on aviation and female pilots is immeasurable, which is why it's our vision to celebrate every aspect of her life," said Karen Seaberg, founder and president, Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum. "Partnering with Dimensional Innovations on this state-of-the-art history and STEM museum, we'll be able to help give visitors a glimpse into her life in a way never before experienced."

To learn more about Dimensional Innovations and its work in museum experience design, visit dimin.com/museums-zoos .

About Dimensional Innovations

Dimensional Innovations, an experience design, technology, and fabrication firm with a national presence, partners with professional and collegiate sports organizations, Fortune 500 companies and brands, entertainment giants, and world-renowned hospitals to develop engaging experiences within a physical space. A team of brand strategists, animators, fabricators, interior designers, graphic designers, architects, interactive and environmental designers, and digital engineers collaborate together in 110,000-square-feet of design and fabrication space to create some of the most talked-about experiences across the country.

